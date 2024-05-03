Israel/OPT: Global Day of Action to Demand States #StopSendingArms that Incite Violations of International Law





On May 2, a joint NGO Global Day of Action is mobilizing a global coalition of human rights and humanitarian organizations, arms experts, activists, journalists, academics, legal professionals and students to call on all states prohibit the transfer of weapons, parts and ammunition used to promote violations of international law in the occupied Gaza Strip. Amnesty International has long called for a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel, Hamas and other armed groups participating in the war in Gaza. The Global Day of Action should serve as a wake-up call to states that continue to supply arms to all parties to the conflict in Gaza that they are in danger of being complicit in war crimes and other violations of international law, Erika Guevara Rosas said. . , Senior Director of Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns at Amnesty International. Israeli forces have carried out unlawful attacks in Gaza, including indiscriminate attacks, contributing to a staggering loss of human life and widespread destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure. Amnesty International research has documented the use of US-supplied weapons by Israel to carry out illegal air strikes that caused massive civilian casualties. Following the International Court of Justice's conclusion that there is a credible risk of genocide in Gaza, and in light of the obligation under international law of all states to prevent genocide, governments that continue to supply arms to Israel may find themselves in breach of the Convention of the Genocide, said Erika Guevara Rosas. On April 29, Amnesty International presented a research briefing for the US government as part of the National Security Memorandum on Safeguards and Accountability with regard to Transferred Defense Articles and Defense Services Process (NSM-20), which documents the use of US-supplied weapons by Israel to commit violations of international law in Gaza. Armed groups in Gaza committed war crimes during the October 7 attacks and have continued to fire indiscriminate rockets at population centers in Israel and hold hostages in Gaza. Amnesty International activists are organizing a series of campaign stunts in 12 countries including the US, Canada, France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Slovakia, Australia, Korea and Taiwan. With a strategic emphasis on countries with significant arms exports, these events are intended to resonate globally. Events will range from symbolic strikes to lighting projections on government buildings, public demonstrations and stunts using model rockets and fighter jets. The Global Day of Action, organized by civil society and international NGOs collaborating in the global #CeasefireNOW advocacy, will raise awareness of the devastating impact of arms transfers on human rights, particularly in the Gaza Strip, where civilians bear the brunt main source of violence. He will also call on governments around the world to stop arms transfers to Israel, stressing the importance of respecting international law and protecting civilians. Campaign activities on May 2 are based on a CALL from more than 250 humanitarian and human rights organizations that have signed a paper calling on all states to immediately stop the transfer of arms, parts and ammunition to Israel and Palestinian armed groups. #StopSendingArms #CeasefireNOW

