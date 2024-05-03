World News In Brief: Palestinian journalists win top prize for press freedom, child migrant ban, Niger meningitis epidemic





The top prize for reporters who were born witnessing the destruction of much of their homeland under Israel's relentless bombardment came on the recommendation of an international jury of media professionals. In these times of darkness and despair, we wish to share a strong message of solidarity and recognition for those Palestinian journalists who are covering this crisis under such dramatic circumstances. said Mauricio Weibel, who presided over the jury. Big debt We owe a great debt to their courage and commitment to freedom of expression. he added. The head of the UN agency for science, education and culture Audrey Azoulay said the award reminded everyone of the importance of collective action to ensure journalists around the world can continue to do their essential work of informing and investigating. The ongoing conflict in Gaza is having serious consequences for journalists. Since October 7, UNESCO has condemned and regretted the death of 26 journalists and media workers in the line of work, based on information from its international NGO partners. UNESCO is supporting journalists reporting from areas of conflict and crisis, which includes distributing essential supplies to journalists in Gaza, and has created safe working spaces and provided emergency grants to journalists in Ukraine and Sudan. The EU's child migrant ban must end, leading rights experts say Migration news now, and a phone call by leading independent rights experts on Thursday to end the practice of detaining children of migrants and asylum seekers entering the European Union. In their appeal to the EU bloc, experts including Gehad Madi, Special Rapporteur on the rights of migrantsinsisted that detaining children because of their parents' immigration status was always a violation of their rights. The development comes as the 27 members of the European Union prepare to implement a new Pact on Migration and Asylum, pending its approval by the EU Council in Brussels. The measures expected to enter into force in 2026 include the creation of national mechanisms to monitor respect for human rights during the control of migrants and asylum seekers at the country's borders. Asylum seekers should not be penalized for exercising their right to seek asylum and migration should not be criminalised, independent experts said in a statement. WHO launches emergency vaccination in Niger to control meningitis epidemic UN World Health Organization (WHO) started a mass vaccination campaign in Nigeria's Niamey region on Thursday in response to an ongoing and deadly meningitis outbreak. More than 2,000 cases were reported in just one week last month and 123 people have died, the WHO said. Nigeria is one of 26 African countries where the disease is endemic and continues to pose a high risk in the so-called African meningitis belt. The latest surge in cases represents a 50 percent increase from last year, with a death rate exceeding six percent. The focus of the epicenter is the Niamey region, with an infection rate of more than 52 cases per 100,000 people. Other regions such as Agadez, Zinder and Dosso also require urgent intervention to cope with high infection rates, the UN health agency said. To help protect at-risk communities, WHO is joining forces with several technical and financial partners to respond to the epidemic with a new vaccine. Unlike previous vaccines, the new meningitis vaccine is a single dose – and protects against five types of infection.

