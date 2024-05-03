Israeli-Palestinian conflict dominates General Convention international policy committee hearings – Episcopal News Service

[Episcopal News Service] Dozens of Episcopalians and representatives from the Episcopal Church's ecumenical and interfaith partners testified in three separate online hearings about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and 10 related resolutions to be considered by the 81st General Convention.

That conflict and the church's policies toward it often generate some of the most pointed debates when bishops and deputies gather for the church's triennial General Convention, which this year is scheduled for June 23-28 in Louisville, Kentucky. The volume of Middle East resolutions and the length of the testimony indicated that interest in such issues remains strong and may intensify as the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas approaches seven months.

“U.S. aid to Israel is contrary to episcopal policy, U.S. law, international law and the gospel message, 'inasmuch as ye have done unto me the least of these things, ye have done unto me,'” Diocese Pricilla Read of Chicago said in her testimony on May 2 Resolution D012entitled “Conditionality of US Military Aid to Israel on Human Rights and a Negotiated Peace.”

Read was one of 11 people who testified in favor of Resolution D012, one of the four resolutions discussed in that day's session, held by the Social Justice and International Policy committees of the General Convention. Other resolutions had generated even more reactions in previous sessions. Fifteen people testified on April 29 ca Resolution D006most of them in favor of the move, which would reject the theology of Christian Zionism that sees a Jewish-led nation of Israel as a prerequisite for the second coming of Jesus.

Another resolution, D007, took the testimony of 14 people in the session of April 29. Labeled “Peace Through Equal Rights,” it would condemn the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel that killed an estimated 1,200 people, as well as Israel's subsequent military aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.

“Peace after a cease-fire will only be achieved when Israelis and Palestinians have equal rights, freedom and self-determination,” said Stacy Anderson of the Diocese of Olympia, Washington, in her testimony in support of D007. “We must not only stop the killing, but build a lasting peace, which will require dismantling Israel's military occupation, its blockade of Gaza, its settlements and its systematic discriminatory laws that favor Israelis over Palestinians at every turn.” .”

So many people had signed up to speak at the April 29 hearing that the commissions were unable to accommodate everyone within the scheduled two-hour hearing. The remaining evidence, no Resolution D005continued on May 2. This resolution would mark the Episcopal Church as supporting the pro-Palestinian movement known as “boycott, divestment and sanctions,” which aims to put economic pressure on Israel.

“Over 34,000 Palestinian lives have been lost in Gaza and the surrounding regions,” said Rev. Ranjit Mathews, who serves the Episcopal Church in Connecticut as a canon for mission advocacy, racial justice and reconciliation. “We must give our leaders the tools necessary to stop this potential genocide. The most effective tool at times is boycotts, divestments and sanctions.”

The General Convention, the church's bicameral governing body, divides its authority between the House of Bishops and the House of Deputies. To consider, review and recommend proposed resolutions, each chamber assigns members to parallel committees focused on about two dozen legislative topics. Although distinct, the bishop's and deputation's committees usually meet together for hearings and discussions.

The Social Justice and International Policy Committees held their first hearing on April 18 to take testimony on four related resolutions A010, A011, A012 and D003 that would equate Israel's disparate treatment of Jewish and Arab citizens as apartheid.

The term is usually associated with the racial segregation policy of the white South African governments of 1948-1994. The use of the word has been divisive in the churches' ongoing debate over the Arab-Israeli conflict. In 2018, the General Convention rejected a resolution that sought to label Israel's unequal policies toward Jewish Israelis and Arab Israelis as evidence of an apartheid state.

Speaking April 18 in favor of D003, Kathleen Christison, of the Diocese of Rio Grande and a longtime member of the Israel Palestine Episcopal Peace Network, noted that this year marks the third attempt to pass legislation labeling Israel an apartheid state. She asked the church to join international organizations for human rights AND other Christian faiths calling Israel's system of oppression apartheid.

I believe the church has a deep moral obligation to condemn Israel for imposing its illegal, morally reprehensible system of apartheid on all land under Israeli control, not only in the occupied Palestinian territories, but within Israel's borders. An equal number of Palestinian Jews and Arabs live under Israeli control, but only Jews have full political and human rights.

Los Angeles Bishop John Harvey Taylor, vice chairman of the House of Bishops committee, noted that he has been reluctant to use the word “apartheid” in the past, in part because it is not a label publicly endorsed by Anglican leaders in the Diocese of Jerusalem. . However, Taylor added that his views have changed due to the harsh security restrictions that the military occupation has imposed on Palestinians living in the West Bank.

Apartheid-like language is now much more closely associated with core Israeli government policy than it has ever been before. I know we all pray for a successor [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's government, but this is the government we have now. And his behavior is making it increasingly difficult for those who want to try to keep the border to 'one word' to be able to do so given their sanctioning of the behavior of these extremist settlers.

Adam L. Gregerman, professor at University of St. Josephs in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and associate director of Jesuit universities Institute for Jewish-Catholic Relationstestified against all “apartheid” resolutions, calling them anti-Israel, and he lamented the lack of language acknowledging the resurgence of anti-Semitism.

Why are there so many resolutions explicitly hostile to Israel, the only Jewish state, and not a word about other countries whose evil actions are far more worthy of attention and criticism? Gregerman asked, referring to Syria, Myanmar and Iran. “If there was any real concern here for the powerless and vulnerable, one would expect to find serious attention to these dire situations, certainly far worse. Notably, the language here is inaccurately hyperbolic and does nothing to encourage dialogue.

Such pro-Israel views, while rare, were shared in testimony at the other two hearings as well. Rabbi Yehiel Poupko of the United Jewish Fund in Chicago, Illinois, testified on May 2 ca Resolution D013. The measure would call on Hamas and Israel “to abandon violence, initiate and respect a permanent ceasefire, and release all Israeli hostages and Palestinian political prisoners as a means of resolving this 76-year-old conflict.”

Poupko singled out Hamas as an Iranian-backed militant group with “a desire to wipe out the Jewish people,” as was made clear on Oct. 7 when Hamas “launched the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“Any resolution that does not recognize this inherent evil inflicted on Israel and the obligation of the Jewish people to protect themselves from such evil occurring again is a disregard for the fact that all men are created in the image of of God,” he said.

Others who testified included several Palestinian Christians. Rosana Thompson, a Palestinian activist based in Chicago, spoke about her relatives' experience under Israeli occupation in the West Bank. After the October 7 Hamas attack and Israel's declaration of war, her cousin's 11-year-old son was confused as to why he was unable to safely attend his school in Jerusalem for a month. “Why can't we love each other like brothers?” the boy asked.

Thompson testified in favor of Resolution D012 and its support for peace negotiations.

“This is not a war between Jews and Muslims or even Israelis and Palestinians,” Thompson said. “The real enemy is extremism and this resolution reaffirms the church's commitment to support human rights by addressing the problem at its roots.”

The next session of the commissions is scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern May 7 and will include evidence for Resolution C002, which is about “responsible travel to the Holy Land.” Three other resolutions in the session focus on addressing “migration with dignity.” Two other resolutions related to the Holy Land are planned for a hearing at 11 a.m. May 18 Eastern.

David Paulsen is a reporter and senior editor for the Episcopal News Service based in Wisconsin. He can be reached at [email protected]. Lynette Wilson, managing editor of ENS based in New York, contributed to this report.