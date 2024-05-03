Global Fund extends vital support to Sudan amid ongoing conflict – News Releases

Global Fund extends vital support to Sudan amid ongoing conflict

02 May 2024

PORT SUDAN/GENEVA Amid the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) has signed grant agreements with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). ) up to 170 million dollars. from 2024-2026 to support people affected by HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria and help build resilient and sustainable health systems. UNICEF and UNDP will work in close partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health.

The conflict that broke out a year ago in Sudan has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis. The consequences are far-reaching: 8.5 million people have been displaced, including 6.7 million people within Sudan itself, essential services have been crippled, and the health and well-being of countless people have been put at risk. The conflict has exacerbated challenges in responding to the three diseases, which has been particularly devastating for the country's most vulnerable communities.

Critical systems that protect children and families are on the brink of collapse. About 80% of hospitals in conflict-affected areas are not functional and medical supplies are depleted. Continued displacement and lack of access to health services are interrupting HIV and TB treatment courses, which increases the risk of death, drug resistance and disease transmission.

The $118 million grant agreement signed between the Global Fund and UNICEF will ensure the delivery of essential malaria services in Sudan. The grant aims to address the urgent need for rapid diagnostic tests and malaria treatment for the 6.5 million, 6.2 million and 5.8 million cases of malaria in Sudan for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively. It will also help prevent malaria through the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets and other care to a population of 28 million, as well as support for health systems strengthening linked to community-led initiatives.

Expanding this partnership with the government is an important part of UNICEF's support for Sudan's children in the face of ongoing conflict that has a devastating impact on their health, safety and well-being, said Mandeep OBrien, UNICEF Representative in Sudan. It is a testament to our collective determination to fight malaria in the country. Sudan is now the world's largest displacement crisis, and children on the move are at the highest risk of dying and succumbing to disease outbreaks.

Sudan's national malaria control program and other related departments and units are constantly adapting to meet the needs of the most vulnerable populations, ensuring access to essential medicines regardless of location, said Federal Minister of Health Dr. Heitham Mohammed Ibrahim Awadalla. The Federal Ministry of Health and UNICEF are collaborating to facilitate the timely distribution of urgently needed malaria goods.

The $33 million grant agreement signed between the Global Fund and UNDP will continue to support people with HIV and TB with life-saving services in Sudan. The grant includes the distribution of essential drugs to meet Sudan's current need to provide and sustain HIV treatment for 14,000 people and to treat approximately 44,000 people with TB over three years in public hospitals and primary health centers that remain operational.

UNDP will also continue to manage the reinvestment of the Global COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM) Funds of nearly US$20 million to strengthen health systems, including the operation of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants and clinics mobile, rehabilitation of a regional laboratory, supply chain strengthening and support to community health workers and community-based organizations.

Ensuring continuity of treatment is a priority and UNDP is supporting Sudan's national HIV/TB program in developing operational health facilities and tracking all patients seeking HIV and TB treatment, said Thair Shraideh, acting Permanent Representative. , UNDP Sudan. UNDP is committed to providing life-saving medical treatment and rehabilitating health systems across Sudan. UNDP's support follows previous deliveries of critical medical supplies and equipment, funded by the Global Fund, since the beginning of the conflict.

The ongoing conflict has crippled the health system and the needs in the country are urgent and dire, said Mark Edington, Head of Grants Management at the Global Fund. Access to critical health services is limited and people are dying from lack of access to basic and essential health care and medicines. We are grateful to the Federal Ministry of Health, which has been at the forefront of ensuring that vital HIV, TB and malaria services are reaching affected and vulnerable communities, with the support of partners on the ground such as UNDP and UNICEF.

Global Fund-funded programs in Sudan support the supply of essential medicines to public health facilities in the country, including:

100% of antiretroviral drugs for people living with HIV.

100% of anti-tuberculosis drugs.

100% of malaria drugs (artemisinin-based combination therapies), 100% of rapid diagnostic tests for public health and community-based services, and 100% of insecticide-treated mosquito nets for the planned distribution campaign 2025 mass nets in very high levels and high malaria burden areas.

Through C19RM, the Global Fund has also invested in PSA plants to produce medical oxygen; mobile clinics; incinerators to support waste management; personal protective equipment (PPE); as well as community-based activities and strengthening of laboratory and surveillance systems.