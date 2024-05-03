Finding space for tigers

As the human population grows, habitat loss threatens many creatures. Wildlife habitat mapping using satellites is a rapidly expanding ecological area, and NASA satellites play a crucial role in these efforts. Tigers are just one of the vulnerable large mammals whose habitats NASA is helping to track from space.

“Satellites observe large areas of the Earth's surface on daily and weekly schedules,” said Keith Gaddis, ecological conservation program manager at NASA headquarters in Washington. “This helps scientists monitor habitats that would be logistically challenging and time-consuming to survey from the ground – crucial for animals like tigers that roam large territories.”

In the past two centuries, tigers have lost at least 93 percent of their historic range, which once included Eurasia. Today, big cats live in only 10 countries, mostly in Asia. Scientists estimate that there are only approx Between 3,700 and 5,500 wild tigers leftalthough this is an increase from one estimated low of 3200 individuals in 2010.

In a recent analysis, researchers looked at over 500 studies from 2001 to 2020 that contained data on tigers and their habitat. The team found that the area where the big cats are known to live fell 11 percent over the past two decades, from about 1,025,000 square kilometers (396,000 square miles) in 2001 to about 912,000 square kilometers (352,000 square miles) in 2020.

Countries in Southeast Asia were among the hardest hit. Over the past 20 years, the big cats disappeared from three nations: Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos, the researchers reported. Those nations also saw declines in habitat, though the team said it's unclear whether habitat loss is behind the decline in tiger numbers. Animals can also be poached and killed or reduced as their food sources disappear.

Other countries in the region, such as Thailand, also saw a loss of tiger habitat. But in parts of eastern Thailand and in a large protected area called the Western Forest Complex, the country's tigers are well protected. These areas could be sources of tigers that could spread to other areas, according to the study. published in December 2023 IN Frontiers in conservation science .

Led by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and funded by NASA's Ecological Conservation program, the team developed a tool that uses Google Earth Engine and NASA Earth observations to monitor changes in tiger habitat. Purpose: to aid conservation efforts in near real time, using data from VIRUS AND MODIS sensors and from Landsat the satellites.

The map at the top of this page shows the habitat status of tigers as of January 2020 in relation to their indigenous range (tan). Orange areas indicate areas of suitable habitat where tigers are known to occur. These are areas that need to be conserved and expanded, including prey populations, the team concluded. Green areas are “empty forests” where tigers are not known to live recently, but because these areas were suitable for tigers in the past and are still large enough to support a tiger population, they are potential landscapes for tiger restoration. The remaining colors indicate where habitat is potentially suitable but tiger habitat is unknown (brown), and areas where habitat is too fragmented to support tigers (black).

Note the large expanses of potential tiger restoration habitat (green). If tigers could reach those areas, either through natural dispersal or active reintroduction, and assuming they have enough food to survive there, it could “increase the land base for tigers by 50 percent,” the scientists reported.

“It wasn't that long ago that people thought that tigers would become extinct in the wild. But there's still a lot more room for tigers in the world than even tiger experts thought,” said lead author Eric Sanderson, formerly a senior conservation ecologist at WCS and now vice president of urban conservation at the New York Botanical Garden. “We were only able to figure it out because we collected all this data from NASA and integrated it with information from the ground.”

NASA Earth Observatory image by Wanmei Liang using data from Sanderson, E., et al. (2023). Photo courtesy of ANO WCS and Sikhote-Alin Biosphere Reserve. Story by Emily DeMarco/NASA Earth Sciences Division, Headquarters.