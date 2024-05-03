The International Development Innovation Alliance and WHO renew cooperation in scaling up health innovations





World Health Organization (WHO) and International Innovation for Development Alliance (IDIA) have agreed to renew their Strategic Cooperation Agreement to support the scaling of health innovations by the end of 2025 to jointly accelerate impact on health. “This partnership demonstrates a convergence of diverse expertise, pooling resources to strengthen government efforts to enhance innovative solutions, leveraging each other's strengths. As an organization of member states, WHO can help governments identify public health demand in countries, while IDIA's unique network of innovation funders provides a pipeline of demonstrated and impactful innovations,” says Jeremy Farrar, Scientist Principal at WHO. The collaboration was established in early 2021 to create a common agenda and enable close collaboration and complementarity between the two entities to promote and facilitate the demand, supply, evaluation and scaling of proven health innovations for the benefit of the people of low and medium. – income countries. “We are excited to advance our excellent collaboration with the International Alliance of Innovation for Development. Together, we promote an equity-focused innovation ecosystem that is driven by what governments and their people need. The Call to Action on Scaling Up Health Innovation from the Public Sector, which we co-created, provides concrete guidance for governments to take this vision forward,” said Louise Agersnap, Head of the WHO Innovation Centre. WHO supports its 194 member states to connect impactful innovations to where they are most needed in countries. Given IDIA's unique experience and status as a key collaboration platform for innovation funders around the world, the collaboration accelerates collective impact in tackling the biggest challenges in global health. “We have seen many exciting milestones achieved through this partnership, including co-designing the first World Health Innovation Forum in India in November 2023, which really helped put the importance of scaling up innovation through systems on the map. of public health. ,” said Thomas Feeny, Director of the IDIA Secretariat at Results for Development. “Continuing to facilitate this collaboration between IDIA and WHO is now more important than ever to begin to meet the demand for help with this challenge that we are seeing from more and more governments around the world.”; Dr Karlee Silver, Founding Member of IDIA and CEO of Grand challenges in Canada, added, “We are very pleased to renew the strategic partnership between IDIA and the World Health Organization. WHO plays an essential role in supporting governments to identify national health needs and priorities. As an innovation funder, we see WHO as having the potential to help health innovations achieve impact at scale, and we look forward to working with them as they realize this potential. Cooperation between IDIA members and WHO covers the following five areas: the demand for innovation: collaborate together in support of WHO Member States to improve the identification and articulation of demand for innovation responding to national health needs and priorities and global objectives; offer innovation: IDIA member agencies will contribute relevant innovations from their collective pipelines to meet demand and innovation in health priorities articulated by WHO Member States; evaluation of innovation: WHO and IDIA will share expertise and tools to support the efficient evaluation and clustering of scale-ready innovations emerging through the supply pipeline; innovation rate: work together to identify specific opportunities to support the growth of demand-led health innovations for the benefit of WHO Member States in collaboration with non-state actors and members of the international development community, as appropriate; AND developing innovation and scaling capabilities:join forces to support the continuous development of innovation and scaling of knowledge and skills among WHO staff (HQ, regional and local), Member States and development partners as needed. About the World Health Organization (WHO) WHO is the leading and coordinating authority for international health within the United Nations system. Working with 194 Member States, in six regions and from more than 150 offices, WHO staff are united in a common commitment to achieve better health for all, everywhere. About the International Innovation for Development Alliance (IDIA) IDIA is a unique collaboration platform that brings together senior leadership from the innovation teams, labs and departments of some of the world's leading development agencies. For more information, visitwww.idiainnovation.org

