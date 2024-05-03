Communities across the West Northants decided to celebrate D-Day on the 80th anniversary





03 May 2024 Communities across West Northamptonshire will join the nation in celebrating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings this June. D-Day was the successful Allied invasion of the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Codenamed Operation Neptune, the Normandy landings constituted the largest seaborne invasion in history and played a decisive role in liberating Western Europe from Nazi occupation. From Beacon lightings and historical displays to country fetes and picnics, there are a range of events taking place across West Northamptonshire to mark the occasion. Find your nearest event atWest Northamptonshire Council website. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will fly the official Peace Flag on D-Day at each of its office buildings in Daventry and Towcester, and a short flag-raising event will be held outside Northampton Sessions House at 9am on Thursday morning June 6, with members of the public invited to attend to pay their respects. Councils One Angel Square offices in Northampton will also be lit up as part of the national Beacon lighting ceremony on 6 June. Northampton Museum and Art Gallery will create a commemorative exhibition at libraries in Brackley, Daventry, Towcester and Weston Favell, with each library hosting display cabinets filled with Northamptonshire history, artefacts and memorabilia of D-Day and its aftermath. immediate. The project wants to connect with local people and their family stories of D-Day. If you or someone you know has a D-Day story or memories, please emailNorthampton Museums and Art Gallery or learn more atmuseum website. We invited residents from across West Northamptonshire to join in the celebrations and honor those who fought bravely for our freedom and lost their lives as a result. Northamptonshire played an important role in the Second World War with the Yeomanry serving in two tank regiments: the 1st and 2nd Northamptonshire Yeomanry Regiments. They landed in France shortly after D-Day and fought in the Normandy campaign Operation Overlord. I encourage everyone to get involved in the many events taking place across the area as we mark this important anniversary and if you have a story to share please contact our museum service. Councilor Adam Brown, WNC Vice President and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure If you want to learn more about planning an 80th D-Day event, Kings Pageant master Bruno Peek has producedthis downloadable guide which covers lantern lightings, bell ringing and the Light of the Peace Lamp. Communities considering closing a road to celebrate D-Day may need toapply for a temporary road closure. Groups planning larger parties are also encouragednotify the Council of the eventto control issues such as licensing, security and traffic management. Additionally, anyone who is hosting an event or activity to celebrate D-Day can share the plans with her [email protected] to be involved inD-Day events website. Want the latest Council news delivered straight to your inbox?

