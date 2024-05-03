Alberta government promises changes after Bill 20 backlash

In the wake of significant backlash from mayors and councilors across Alberta, the province is promising changes to proposed legislation to give itself sweeping new powers over municipalities.

In a statement Thursday, Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver said he plans to work with municipalities to assuage their concerns about the legislation and that changes will be made.

Introduced in the legislature a week ago, Bill 20 would give Alberta's cabinet the power to fire councilors and mayors in any municipality and repeal or amend local bylaws.

The legislation will also allow the creation of municipal political parties in Edmonton and Calgary as a pilot project.

The Bill, the Municipal Affairs Statute Amendment Act, will amend both the Local Authority Elections Act and the Municipal Government Act.

In his statement Thursday, McIver asserted that the proposed legislation will make local elections more transparent and local elected officials more accountable.

But he said he plans to work with municipalities on changes to the bill to reassure them that the cabinet will remove local politicians only as a “last resort” and that changing or repealing bylaws will not be done “lightly.” .

“The role of an elected official is one of tremendous responsibility and expectation. The Municipal Affairs Statute Amendment Act will strengthen the accountability of local elected officials and councils while balancing the need to support local autonomy in areas of municipal oversight,” McIver said.

A spokesman for the minister said he was not available for interviews this week.

The announcement of Bill 20 sparked considerable backlash from municipal officials and political pundits earlier this week.

Tyler Gandam, president of Alberta municipalities, called it a “power grab” and Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi considered it an “attack on local democracy.”

On Thursday, Sohi told reporters that despite the promise of amendments, he still believes Bill 20 should be scrapped altogether.

“We don't need political parties at the local level for people to decide who to vote for and then elect local people to make decisions on behalf of the voters who elected us,” said the mayor of the municipality.

Sohi said that if the government insists on exercising control over local elected officials, that power should be used only in the rarest of cases and such decisions should be determined within the legislature and not by the cabinet.

“The cabinet is not accountable to the voters. The cabinet makes secret decisions,” Sohi said.

“There is no reasoning behind these decisions and no ability for the public to engage directly with the Cabinet.”

St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron is skeptical there will be meaningful consultation, but hopes it will happen.

She said that the proposed legislation looks like an attack on municipalities. She doesn't think it's ever appropriate for the province to be able to repeal a bylaw, and said there are already mechanisms in place to remove municipal officials in certain circumstances.

“I think the province needs to do a better job of explaining what problem they're trying to solve through all of this, and so I'm going to cross my fingers that they're very honest about that statement,” she said, but added that she thinks that legislation is driven by ideology.

Alberta Rural Municipalities President Paul McLauchlin said he is happy to have an opportunity to work on the bill with the minister.

McLauchlin said Bill 20 has some good parts that will help modernize the election act. However, he remains concerned under what circumstances the Cabinet would be able to revoke a bylaw or remove an elected municipal official.

“What we really want to make sure is that we have a lane to come in, and we want to create bylaws that allow us every day to do the work that we do and not be afraid of being overruled,” McLauchlin said Thursday. .

“These things can be weaponized pretty quickly. We're in a pretty volatile world after COVID-19. We have a very volatile electorate right now.”