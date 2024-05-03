News from Southeast Asia





By Regional Patient Advocates Anthony J. Castaldo and Henrik Balle Boysen We are very excited to report on the great progress in the Southeast Asia region. At the end of last year, we held meetings with both the patient organization and the doctors in Thailand. of 2023 HAEi APAC Regional Conferencewhich took place in Bangkok in March 2023, has grown dramatically awareness in the country about HAE. Our Thailand member organization has definitive plans to expand outreach and raise awareness of HAE. Through dialogue with doctors in Thailand (mainly Dr. Chantaphakul), we have been informed that there is a large group of people with HAE in Thailand. Dr. Chantaphakul and his colleagues have the ability to conduct clinical trials, and therefore we are pursuing options to conduct trials in Thailand. Additionally, the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) appears willing to accept approved HAE drugs, thus opening a path to provide access for people with HAE in Thailand. We plan to conduct the HAEi Baseline Burden of Disease Survey this year in Thailand. We will meet with the team again in May to follow up on the many activities currently taking place. We also plan activities with the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Association of Thailand (AAIAT) to further accelerate the process in Thailand. In Vietnam, we continue to work with Dr. They need to find interested and motivated patients to become the national point of contact. Dr. Dinh has the ability to conduct clinical trials at his clinic in Hanoi and we are working to see if there is any opportunity to start a clinical trial there. As part of the programs initiated by HAEi in Vietnam, we plan to conduct our Heat Map Survey and Baseline Burden of Disease Survey in 2024. We will meet with the team in Hanoi later in the year to continue work on the plans ambitious to have a vibrant patient organization in Vietnam. We are making great strides in building our Member Organization and coordinating with the medical community in the Philippines. We now have a HAE Philippines website and are working on translating our Emergency Department poster and Understanding HAE guide into Tagalog. We are in regular contact with the MO leader and are working to help her use HAEi resources to expand membership. As more patients are identified, an inaugural patient meeting becomes a realistic target for early 2025. Three doctors, including the President of the Philippine Association of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology (PSAAI), have taken a special interest in HAE and used a version of our heat map methodology to identify potential patients across the country. These doctors are working with HAEi on a plan that will result in the opening and accreditation of an ACARE Center in Manila within the next two years. We continue to work to raise awareness of HAE in the medical community. As part of this effort, we arranged for Dr. Marc Riedl provided an overview of how to diagnose HAE at the recent PSAAI Annual Meeting. These three Southeast Asian countries plan to participate in the future 2024 HAEi Global Leadership Workshop AND Global Angioedema Forum 2024 in Copenhagen in October. >> Meet the Regional Patient Advocates

