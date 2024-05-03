Migration initiative launched at Notre Dame // News // Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies // University of Notre Dame

Spurred by increasing mass displacement and humanitarian crises around the globe, an emerging migration initiative at the University of Notre Dame took a critical step forward on April 25. Eighteen scholars and practitioners from Notre Dame and across the US, along with representatives of the Catholic Church, gathered for a full day at the Keough School of Global Affairs to discuss how Notre Dame can best contribute expertise and its resources.

Housed in the Keough Schools Klau Institute for Civil and Human Rights, the new initiative will build on the strengths already in place at Notre Dame while seeking to build new capabilities and explore promising avenues of research. At a public event held at the conclusion of the workshop, three of the participants shed light on the priorities driving migration efforts. The talk was led by Fr. Daniel Groody, vice president and provost associate for undergraduate education, an internationally recognized leader in the study of migration.

Fr. Fabio Baggio, co-undersecretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See's Dicastery for Integrated Human Development, began by basing the discussion on the values ​​that are the basis of Catholic Social Teaching. Respect for human rights is something that should be applicable to every human being, but especially to those who are normally excluded because they are not citizens, Fr. Baggio said. It is not true in all countries, but there are many countries that claim that there are different basic rights for citizens and for immigrants.

Seeking to create an alternative, foreign approach, Fr. Baggio drew attention to the most important causes of migration, especially access to conditions where people are allowed to fulfill themselves, their families and their communities. If there is no access to these basic rights, he said, people will travel elsewhere to find where it is allowed.

Addressing the obstacles such an approach is likely to face as it seeks to inform policy, Bishop Mark Seitz, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Migration, focused on the culture of fear that uses migrants as weapons to induced polarization. In contrast, he said, a culture of meeting immigrants directly spreads false political and media images.

We are living in a country right now where immigration is being used as a political blunder, the bishop noted. Politicians have discovered that talking about immigration as a threat can have many political benefits. They use fear-inducing words like 'occupation'. People have an image in their mind of what an invasion is. It is a threat to our sovereignty.

People think of the border as a place of confrontation, a place of separation. And we say, no.

A focus on immigrants as individuals, according to Erin B. Corcoran, executive director of the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, located at the Keough School, is key to informing policymakers and policymakers. Recalling her work in the US Senate, Corcoran said that once someone meets and gets to know an immigrant, they change the way they see that person and change the way they see the issue. The narrative was absolutely essential.

When I was working on comprehensive immigration in the US Senate, many of the members who voted in support of immigration were swayed by moral considerations, she said. They felt a higher calling to office, not only to serve their basic constituent desires, but that they had a responsibility as an elected official to be called to something higher. I think this is something we need to think about with our legislators.

All three panelists emphasized the need to communicate the immediate stories of human lives across and across borders. For Bishop Seitz, history comes alive each year when his congregation in El Paso holds Mass on the US-Mexico border.

We send a team, very often expats, who build a platform [in the middle of the Rio Grande River] early in the morning and we celebrate mass on this platform. From their side come the bishops from Mexico. We come from our side. It is a very powerful experience of unity that shows the Eucharist experienced beyond our image of what a border should be, he said.

You know, people think of the border as a place of confrontation, a place of separation. And we say, no.

Originally published by Kevin Fye IN klau.nd.edu IN .