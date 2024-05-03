International
Migration initiative launched at Notre Dame // News // Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies // University of Notre Dame
Spurred by increasing mass displacement and humanitarian crises around the globe, an emerging migration initiative at the University of Notre Dame took a critical step forward on April 25. Eighteen scholars and practitioners from Notre Dame and across the US, along with representatives of the Catholic Church, gathered for a full day at the Keough School of Global Affairs to discuss how Notre Dame can best contribute expertise and its resources.
Housed in the Keough Schools Klau Institute for Civil and Human Rights, the new initiative will build on the strengths already in place at Notre Dame while seeking to build new capabilities and explore promising avenues of research. At a public event held at the conclusion of the workshop, three of the participants shed light on the priorities driving migration efforts. The talk was led by Fr. Daniel Groody, vice president and provost associate for undergraduate education, an internationally recognized leader in the study of migration.
Fr. Fabio Baggio, co-undersecretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See's Dicastery for Integrated Human Development, began by basing the discussion on the values that are the basis of Catholic Social Teaching. Respect for human rights is something that should be applicable to every human being, but especially to those who are normally excluded because they are not citizens, Fr. Baggio said. It is not true in all countries, but there are many countries that claim that there are different basic rights for citizens and for immigrants.
Seeking to create an alternative, foreign approach, Fr. Baggio drew attention to the most important causes of migration, especially access to conditions where people are allowed to fulfill themselves, their families and their communities. If there is no access to these basic rights, he said, people will travel elsewhere to find where it is allowed.
Addressing the obstacles such an approach is likely to face as it seeks to inform policy, Bishop Mark Seitz, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Migration, focused on the culture of fear that uses migrants as weapons to induced polarization. In contrast, he said, a culture of meeting immigrants directly spreads false political and media images.
We are living in a country right now where immigration is being used as a political blunder, the bishop noted. Politicians have discovered that talking about immigration as a threat can have many political benefits. They use fear-inducing words like 'occupation'. People have an image in their mind of what an invasion is. It is a threat to our sovereignty.
People think of the border as a place of confrontation, a place of separation. And we say, no.
A focus on immigrants as individuals, according to Erin B. Corcoran, executive director of the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, located at the Keough School, is key to informing policymakers and policymakers. Recalling her work in the US Senate, Corcoran said that once someone meets and gets to know an immigrant, they change the way they see that person and change the way they see the issue. The narrative was absolutely essential.
When I was working on comprehensive immigration in the US Senate, many of the members who voted in support of immigration were swayed by moral considerations, she said. They felt a higher calling to office, not only to serve their basic constituent desires, but that they had a responsibility as an elected official to be called to something higher. I think this is something we need to think about with our legislators.
All three panelists emphasized the need to communicate the immediate stories of human lives across and across borders. For Bishop Seitz, history comes alive each year when his congregation in El Paso holds Mass on the US-Mexico border.
We send a team, very often expats, who build a platform [in the middle of the Rio Grande River] early in the morning and we celebrate mass on this platform. From their side come the bishops from Mexico. We come from our side. It is a very powerful experience of unity that shows the Eucharist experienced beyond our image of what a border should be, he said.
You know, people think of the border as a place of confrontation, a place of separation. And we say, no.
Originally published by klau.nd.edu IN 01 May 2024.IN
|
Sources
2/ https://kroc.nd.edu/news-events/news/new-migration-initiative-launched-at-notre-dame/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Himself fled to Varanasi': Kharge responds to PM Modi's 'daro mat' jibe | India News
- Rookie actor Lee Seo-han denies allegations of illegal filming, apologizes to fans
- National payment systems are emerging
- Vanessa Williams Releases Legacies Music Video Featuring Edgy Ensembles
- Biodegradable plastics, Martian crops and deer vs. caribouExBulletin
- Migration initiative launched at Notre Dame // News // Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies // University of Notre Dame
- Terrible tornado hits Texas
- Birdwatching can help improve students' mental health and reduce distress
- Trump's Silent Trial: Former Advisor Hope Hicks Speaks Out
- Boris Johnson turned away from the polls after forgetting his ID
- 15 Best Bollywood Actors of the 80s Who Were Pioneers of Their Era
- Stock market today: Wall Street jumps as key report shows hiring decline