Why did the bill to curb foreign influence cause protests in Georgia about the freedom of the media in the country?





TBILISI, Georgia — Georgia has been gripped by massive protests sparked by a proposed law that critics see as a threat to media freedom and the country's aspirations to join the European Union. Here's a look at the bill and the protests it has sparked: The bill would require media outlets and non-governmental and other non-profit organizations to register as pursuing the interests of a foreign power if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad. The legislature approved a second reading of the bill on Wednesday, and a third and final reading is expected later this month. The proposed legislation is almost identical to what the ruling Georgian Dream party was pressured to withdraw last year after street protests. The ruling party says the bill is needed to curb what it considers harmful foreign influence on the country's political scene and to prevent unidentified foreign actors from trying to destabilize the country's political scene. The opposition denounces the bill as Russian law because Moscow uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin. Opponents of the bill say the fact that it is now before parliament is a sign of Moscow's alleged influence over Georgia. They fear it will become an obstacle to the country's long-sought prospects of joining the European Union. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who is increasingly at odds with the ruling party, has vowed to veto the law, but Georgian Dream has enough of a majority to override a presidential veto. Russia-Georgia relations have been tense and turbulent since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. In August 2008, Russia waged a brief war with Georgia, which had made a failed attempt to regain control over the breakaway province of South Ossetia. Moscow then recognized South Ossetia and another breakaway province, Abkhazia, as independent states and strengthened its military presence there. Most of the world considers the two breakaway regions to be part of Georgia, a former Soviet republic. Tbilisi has severed diplomatic ties with Moscow and the status of the separatist regions remains a major irritant, even as Russian-Georgian relations have improved in recent years. The opposition United National Movement accuses Georgian Dream, which was founded by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a billionaire who made his fortune in Russia, of serving Moscow's interests, a charge the ruling party vehemently denies. For several consecutive days, thousands of demonstrators surrounded the parliament building in an attempt to block the passage of the bills and clashed with the police. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. Over 60 protesters have been arrested and several people have been injured. Among the wounded was Levan Khabeishvili, head of the United National Movement. On Thursday, parliament canceled its scheduled session, saying the move was due to damage to the building during Wednesday's protests. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has described the parliaments' move as a very worrying development and warned that the final approval of this legislation would negatively affect Georgia's progress on its path to the EU. This law is not in line with core EU norms and values, Borrell said in a statement last month. The proposed legislation will limit the capacity of civil society and media organizations to operate freely, may limit freedom of expression and unfairly stigmatize organizations that provide benefits to the citizens of Georgia.

