Germany's foreign minister says Russia will face consequences for months of cyber espionage





BRUSSELS — Germany's top diplomat said on Friday that Russia would face consequences after accusing its military intelligence service of absolutely intolerable hacking of domestic targets, including the ruling coalition's leading party. The member countries of NATO and the European Union said that they will not leave Russia's harmful behavior in cyberspace unanswered. Relations between Russia and Germany were already strained, with Germany providing military support to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russian hackers were behind the hacking of the emails of the Social Democrats, the leading party in the ruling coalition. Officials said they did it using Microsoft Outlook. The German Interior Ministry said in a statement that the hacking campaign began at least as far back as March 2022, a month after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with emails at the Social Democratic party's headquarters accessed in early December. He said German companies involved in the defense and aerospace sectors as well as war-related targets were also in focus. The statement said international efforts led by the FBI shut down in late January a botnet of compromised network equipment used by Russian hackers known as APT28 or Fancy Bear in the cyberespionage scheme. Russian state hackers attacked Germany in cyberspace, Baerbock said at a news conference in the Australian city of Adelaide. It attributed the hack to a unit of Russia's GRU military intelligence unit. This is absolutely intolerable and unacceptable and there will be consequences, she said, without specifying what they might be. The EU Council and the Czech Foreign Ministry said Czech institutions were also targeted by the same group. German and Czech officials said the GRU hackers used a previously unknown vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook. In a statement by the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, the bloc's countries said they strongly condemn Fancy Bear's malicious cyber campaign against Germany and the Czech Republic. The EU noted that it had previously imposed sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the group for targeting the German parliament in 2015. It said it would not tolerate the continuation of such attacks, especially with EU elections coming up. to come in June. NATO accused Fancy Bear of targeting other national government entities, critical infrastructure operators and other entities across the Alliance, including Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden. We are committed to using the capabilities needed to deter, protect and counter the full spectrum of cyber threats to support each other, including considering coordinated responses, said the North Atlantic Council, the main political decision-making body. within NATO. Baerbock is visiting Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, with the trip focusing on security policy as China pushes for influence in the Pacific region. The defense cooperation between Germany and Australia is close and we want to deepen it further and together expand it because we are in a situation where we face similar threats, said Baerbock, who is the first German foreign minister to visit Australia. in 13 years. . Discussions between Baerbock and her Australian counterpart Penny Wong focused on the conflict in Gaza. I think we all understand that the only way out of this cycle of violence that we see in the Middle East at such a great cost is one that ultimately provides a two-state solution, Wong said. ___ Associated Press Technology Writer Frank Bajak contributed from Boston.

