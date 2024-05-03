East and Southern Africa: Journalists targeted amid ongoing crackdown on media

Authorities across eastern and southern Africa continued to impose severe restrictions on the right to freedom of expression and media freedom over the past year, Amnesty International said on World Press Freedom Day.

The human rights organization documented widespread intimidation, harassment and detention of journalists in countries across the region. Authorities continued to target and brutally repress those who dared to report allegations of corruption and human rights violations.

Threats to the right to freedom of expression and the media continued unabated across the Eastern and Southern African region over the past year. Speaking out against or criticizing government policies, actions or inaction, or publicly sharing information deemed damaging to the government carried the risk of arrest, arbitrary detention or death, said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa. .

Amnesty International also documented increases in the deliberate disruption of internet connectivity and the adoption of tough cyber security laws aimed at silencing the media and controlling the distribution of information.

Hiding behind the law: silencing journalists by any means

Across Eastern and Southern Africa, authorities used national security laws including anti-terrorism and cyber security legislation to undermine the right to freedom of expression, punish journalists and suppress media freedom.

In Madagascar, the Cybercrime Code and the Communications Code have forced journalists to self-censor due to fear of reprisals. Broad and vaguely defined provisions within the laws such as attacks on state security, defamation, spreading fake news and incitement to hatred have been used to intimidate, harass and target journalists.

In February, the Zimbabwean authorities stopped two journalists from covering government functions in the Midlands province. The Midlands Minister of State and Devolution singled out Sydney Mubaiwa (Mirror Midlands bureau chief) and NewsDays Stephen Chadenga who were at a meeting organized by the Gender Commission and ordered them not to attend future government engagements.

In May, Zimbabwe passed the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act (Patriot Act) that threatens media freedom as it criminalises willful damage to the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe. Journalists who attend a meeting where there is reason to believe that its purpose is to consider or plan armed intervention may be charged even when they attend only for the purpose of reporting.

In South Sudan, Amnesty International documented intimidation, harassment and censorship of journalists, including cases where security officers removed newspaper articles deemed critical of the transitional government, blocked journalists from covering some political parties, confiscated accreditation documents as well as journalists' equipment, and suspended the activity of several media houses.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the authorities continued their relentless attacks on the right to freedom of expression and freedom of the press, against the backdrop of general elections held in December 2023, inter-communal violence in certain regions and armed escalation in the provinces. eastern. .

Over the past year, authorities have arbitrarily shut down a dozen media outlets and programs, on charges ranging from spreading false rumors to inciting revolt against established authorities and defamation.

In September 2023, journalist Stanis Bujakera was arrested and prosecuted for spreading false rumors and forgery after Jeune Afrique published an article implicating the security services in the assassination of politician Chrubin Okende.

In March 2024, Bujakera was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison, despite the authorities failing to demonstrate any criminal wrongdoing and responsibility in the case. He was finally released from prison because he had already been detained for more than six months. At least three other journalists are currently under arrest on trumped-up charges across the country.

In Burundi, journalist Floriane Irangabiye is serving a ten-year prison sentence for critical comments she made about the Burundian government during an Internet radio show. In January 2023, the High Court of Mukza found him guilty of endangering the integrity of the national territory. She appealed twice without success, and the Supreme Court upheld her sentence on February 13, 2024.

In Zambia, on April 13, police officers arrested Rodgers Mwimba and Innocent Phiri in the town of Kafue, south of the capital, Lusaka, while filming a fight between police officers and two opposition party leaders. They were detained at Kafue police station, forced to delete their footage and released two hours later.

In Malawi, Macmillan Mhone was arrested and charged with publishing news likely to cause fear and alarm for a story he wrote in August 2023 about the fraudulent activities of a businessman who had been accused of conspiring to defraud the government of Malawi.

Amid ongoing armed conflict since 2020, Ethiopian authorities have used state of emergency laws to arbitrarily arrest journalists. Since August 2023, at least nine journalists have been arrested, five of whom remain in custody. Among them, three face terrorism charges, which could carry the death penalty if convicted.

In Somalia, journalists were subjected to threats, harassment, intimidation, beatings, arbitrary arrests and prosecution. In February 2023, a court in Mogadishu sentenced Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, a journalist and secretary general of the Somali Journalists Union (SJS), to two months in prison for disobeying government orders after the SJS held a press conference to protest the directives of issued by the ministry of information on the coverage of an offensive against the al Shabab armed group.

In Mozambique, where journalists routinely face threats, harassment, death threats, violence and even murder, newspaper editor Joao Fernando Chamusse was murdered in his home in Maputo in December 2023. Joo Fernando Chamusse was the editor of the newspaper Ponto por Ponto and a commentator on TV Sucesso, who has faced increasing threats. Its CEO, Gabriel Jnior, received death threats recently.

In Lesotho, investigative journalist Ralikonelo Joki, known as Leqhashasha, was ambushed and shot dead outside Tenolo FM studios in Maseru in May 2023. Before his murder, believed to be related to his work as a journalist, he had received death threats on three occasions.

Amnesty International reiterates its call on the authorities in Eastern and Southern Africa to release illegally detained journalists, stop targeting the press simply for doing its job and end the abuse of the justice system to silence journalists and critics, and to suppress media freedom. , Tigere Chagutah said