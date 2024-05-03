International
East and Southern Africa: Journalists targeted amid ongoing crackdown on media
Authorities across eastern and southern Africa continued to impose severe restrictions on the right to freedom of expression and media freedom over the past year, Amnesty International said on World Press Freedom Day.
The human rights organization documented widespread intimidation, harassment and detention of journalists in countries across the region. Authorities continued to target and brutally repress those who dared to report allegations of corruption and human rights violations.
Threats to the right to freedom of expression and the media continued unabated across the Eastern and Southern African region over the past year. Speaking out against or criticizing government policies, actions or inaction, or publicly sharing information deemed damaging to the government carried the risk of arrest, arbitrary detention or death, said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa. .
Speaking out against or criticizing government policies, actions, or inaction, or publicly disseminating information deemed harmful to the government carried the risk of arrest, arbitrary detention, or death.
Tigere Chagutah Regional Director, Amnesty International, ESARO
Amnesty International also documented increases in the deliberate disruption of internet connectivity and the adoption of tough cyber security laws aimed at silencing the media and controlling the distribution of information.
Hiding behind the law: silencing journalists by any means
Across Eastern and Southern Africa, authorities used national security laws including anti-terrorism and cyber security legislation to undermine the right to freedom of expression, punish journalists and suppress media freedom.
In Madagascar, the Cybercrime Code and the Communications Code have forced journalists to self-censor due to fear of reprisals. Broad and vaguely defined provisions within the laws such as attacks on state security, defamation, spreading fake news and incitement to hatred have been used to intimidate, harass and target journalists.
In February, the Zimbabwean authorities stopped two journalists from covering government functions in the Midlands province. The Midlands Minister of State and Devolution singled out Sydney Mubaiwa (Mirror Midlands bureau chief) and NewsDays Stephen Chadenga who were at a meeting organized by the Gender Commission and ordered them not to attend future government engagements.
In May, Zimbabwe passed the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act (Patriot Act) that threatens media freedom as it criminalises willful damage to the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe. Journalists who attend a meeting where there is reason to believe that its purpose is to consider or plan armed intervention may be charged even when they attend only for the purpose of reporting.
In South Sudan, Amnesty International documented intimidation, harassment and censorship of journalists, including cases where security officers removed newspaper articles deemed critical of the transitional government, blocked journalists from covering some political parties, confiscated accreditation documents as well as journalists' equipment, and suspended the activity of several media houses.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the authorities continued their relentless attacks on the right to freedom of expression and freedom of the press, against the backdrop of general elections held in December 2023, inter-communal violence in certain regions and armed escalation in the provinces. eastern. .
Over the past year, authorities have arbitrarily shut down a dozen media outlets and programs, on charges ranging from spreading false rumors to inciting revolt against established authorities and defamation.
In September 2023, journalist Stanis Bujakera was arrested and prosecuted for spreading false rumors and forgery after Jeune Afrique published an article implicating the security services in the assassination of politician Chrubin Okende.
In March 2024, Bujakera was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison, despite the authorities failing to demonstrate any criminal wrongdoing and responsibility in the case. He was finally released from prison because he had already been detained for more than six months. At least three other journalists are currently under arrest on trumped-up charges across the country.
In Burundi, journalist Floriane Irangabiye is serving a ten-year prison sentence for critical comments she made about the Burundian government during an Internet radio show. In January 2023, the High Court of Mukza found him guilty of endangering the integrity of the national territory. She appealed twice without success, and the Supreme Court upheld her sentence on February 13, 2024.
In Zambia, on April 13, police officers arrested Rodgers Mwimba and Innocent Phiri in the town of Kafue, south of the capital, Lusaka, while filming a fight between police officers and two opposition party leaders. They were detained at Kafue police station, forced to delete their footage and released two hours later.
In Malawi, Macmillan Mhone was arrested and charged with publishing news likely to cause fear and alarm for a story he wrote in August 2023 about the fraudulent activities of a businessman who had been accused of conspiring to defraud the government of Malawi.
Amid ongoing armed conflict since 2020, Ethiopian authorities have used state of emergency laws to arbitrarily arrest journalists. Since August 2023, at least nine journalists have been arrested, five of whom remain in custody. Among them, three face terrorism charges, which could carry the death penalty if convicted.
In Somalia, journalists were subjected to threats, harassment, intimidation, beatings, arbitrary arrests and prosecution. In February 2023, a court in Mogadishu sentenced Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, a journalist and secretary general of the Somali Journalists Union (SJS), to two months in prison for disobeying government orders after the SJS held a press conference to protest the directives of issued by the ministry of information on the coverage of an offensive against the al Shabab armed group.
Authorities in East and Southern Africa must release illegally detained journalists, stop targeting the press simply for doing its job
Chagutah tiger
In Mozambique, where journalists routinely face threats, harassment, death threats, violence and even murder, newspaper editor Joao Fernando Chamusse was murdered in his home in Maputo in December 2023. Joo Fernando Chamusse was the editor of the newspaper Ponto por Ponto and a commentator on TV Sucesso, who has faced increasing threats. Its CEO, Gabriel Jnior, received death threats recently.
In Lesotho, investigative journalist Ralikonelo Joki, known as Leqhashasha, was ambushed and shot dead outside Tenolo FM studios in Maseru in May 2023. Before his murder, believed to be related to his work as a journalist, he had received death threats on three occasions.
Amnesty International reiterates its call on the authorities in Eastern and Southern Africa to release illegally detained journalists, stop targeting the press simply for doing its job and end the abuse of the justice system to silence journalists and critics, and to suppress media freedom. , Tigere Chagutah said
|
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/05/media-freedom-under-threat/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump's lawyers turn up the heat
- JMM, Congress in race to loot Jharkhand, says Modi
- 3-2-1 Acting Studios offers acting classes for children, teens and adults
- Men's T&F in second place after first day of MAC Outdoor Championships
- East and Southern Africa: Journalists targeted amid ongoing crackdown on media
- All that's left for Pakistan Army is to 'assassinate me': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes from Adiala Prison – World News
- U.S. Treasury Department issues final rules to lower consumer costs, continue U.S. manufacturing boom in clean batteries and vehicles, and strengthen energy security
- Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor and more…
- 'A real cricket tragedy…': Ricky Ponting on his son's love for the sport | Cricket news
- Stock market today: Wall Street jumps as key report shows hiring decline | national news
- News from North America – HAE International (HAEi)
- UK sanctions extremist groups and individuals over allegations of settler violence in West Bank