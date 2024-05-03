Authorities in Iraq's Kurdistan region must stop attacks on press freedom: Amnesty International – JURIST





Amnesty International CALLED on Thursday for the authorities in the Kurdistan region of Iraq (KR-I) to stop their attack on freedom of expression and freedom of the press. The call came a day before World Press Freedom Day and highlighted the need for authorities to end the arbitrary detention, physical abuse and unfair trials of journalists. In its statement, Amnesty International referred data from the Metro Center, which works to protect the rights of journalists in KR-I, which shows that in 2023 there were 37 arrests and 27 incidents of journalists being attacked or threatened. Since the beginning of the year, at least 10 journalists have been detained in the region. Trials of journalists in the region have been described as “grossly unfair”, often conducted in secret on baseless charges, without access to adequate legal representation. There are many examples of enforced disappearances and forced confessions. While not all have been arrested, the so-called “climate of fear” means journalists are often subject to abuse and threats. Metro Center reported on the alleged attack by security forces on diplomatic journalist Zhilya Ali and her husband in January. Amnesty International's statement came before a REPORT by Reporters Without Borders, published on Friday, which ranked Iraq 169 out of 180 countries, dropping it two places from last year. The World Press Freedom Index contextualizes the ranking against a backdrop of extreme political polarization, an uneven distribution of funding for media outlets and the ubiquity of defamation lawsuits, and said the state is “failing in its duty to protect” journalists. Amnesty International Iraq activist Bissan Fakih said: No one should face harassment and intimidation simply for doing their journalistic work. The KRG must immediately and unconditionally release all those arrested solely for their journalistic work. The authorities must protect human rights and freedom of the press and take credible steps to create an enabling environment where journalists can carry out their work safely and where people are allowed to freely express critical opinions.

