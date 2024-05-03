International news from the ground: Mexico and Brazil





Brazil For more information, contact Achilles Arbex ([email protected]). Brazil-based aircraft maker Embraer has announced an ambitious plan to invest around $390 million and hire an additional 900 employees by 2024 as the firm looks to capitalize on growing demand for its product range. According to a company statement, the significant investment includes targeted funding in research and development activities for new technologies, such as those to be used in eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles) and the expansion of aeronautical services, including the conversion of passenger aircraft to cargo aircraft. The investment will also benefit Embraers defense and security product lines, efficiency improvement projects and the expansion of industrial activities at the manufacturer.

Brazilian energy storage system manufacturer UCB Power has announced an investment of $80 million until 2028 to expand its activity at their plant in Extrema, Minas Gerais, with the aim of producing energy storage solutions locally .

Industry in Rio Grande do Sul recorded a 13.5% increase in capital investment between March 2023 and February 2024, implying a $320 million increase in the purchase of machinery and equipment. During the analyzed period, the industrial sector has invested 3 billion dollars in the purchase of goods used in the production line.

Agricultural machinery manufacturer John Deere announced Monday that it will invest more than $140 million to expand the infrastructure of its agricultural machinery plant in Catalao, Goias. The company manufactures sugarcane harvesters and sprayers in units.

Honda plans to invest $840 million in Brazil between 2024 and 2030 to introduce new hybrid vehicle technology and develop a key supply chain.

Netzsch Bombas & Sistemas officially opened a screw pump factory in Pomerode, Santa Catarina. The new plant will be dedicated to the production of NOTOS screw pumps, which will set Netzsch on the path to becoming the global expert in complex fluid management. Mexico For more information, contact Carlos Mortera ([email protected]) Japanese tire maker Yokohama is planning to build its first manufacturing plant in Mexico with an investment of $380 million.

Japanese electronics company Taxan Kaga recently opened a new $40 million plant in the San Luis Potosi Millennium Industrial Park.

Kirchoff Automotive will open a new plant in North America to meet growing demand. This new plant will join the last plant in San Jose Iturbide, Guanajuato, which began construction in February.

Industrias Ochoa will invest $12.8 million to expand its factory in Queretaro and strengthen its presence in Mexico and North America. The company is a leader in the production of metal stampings, welding and automotive assemblies.

UTAS-NOVA Automotive Lighting, a Chinese supplier of automotive lighting components, has announced a $35 million investment in Aguascalientes. The company will set up its factory in the Vesta Industrial Park and start construction in September 2024. The production lines will produce exterior lighting components for vehicles, including headlights, turn signal lights, fog lights, side lighting , brake lights, integrated cameras and license plate lights, among other lighting elements.

Automotive technology supplier ZF has opened an R&D center at its multi-functional, multi-divisional $200 million campus in Monterrey. The campus covers an area of ​​43,000 square meters and consists of a manufacturing plant, corporate buildings and laboratories. Currently, the center employs 700 people and is expected to employ 1,000 people by 2026.

The Volvo Group has invested over $73 million in the last five years to expand and upgrade the Mack LVO plant. Currently, they are investing an additional $80 million to prepare for the upcoming production. The NRV plant has completed a six-year, $400 million expansion and upgrade to prepare for production of the new Volvo VNL model.

China-based Eaglerise Net Electric has announced a new $197 million investment in Coahuila. As a supplier of electrical and electronic components of Chinese origin, the company will establish a new factory in Ramos Arizpe and generate approximately 700 new job opportunities. The total application of resources for the creation of these jobs will be 53 million dollars.

Regal Rexnord invests $13.8 million to locate in Bafar Industrial Park, Chihuahua, creating 190 jobs. It will manufacture industrial propulsion systems, electric motors, bearings and more.

Chihuahua's aerospace sector now includes 45 companies and exports $1.8 billion worth of products annually.

