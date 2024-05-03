Released: Friday, May 03, 2024

Labor has taken control of Adur District Council following this year's local elections.

Of the 15 contested seats, Labor candidates were elected in 12, Conservative candidates in one, Greens in one and independents in one.

The results mean the council is now made up of 17 Labour, eight Tory, two Green and two independent members.

