The French Exchange Graduate is a New Engineering Project Pioneer

Timothee Cullaz is a pioneer.

Having studied in France, Hungary, Sweden and the United States, Cullaz is the first student to enter a dual doctorate of philosophy (Ph.D.) in mechanical engineering between the University of Toledo's College of Engineering and the National College d'Ingnieurs de Brest (ENIB) in his country in France.

After 18 months of study in Brest under Dr. Shabnam Arbab Chirani, a professor of mechanical engineering at the atcole Nationale d'Ingnieurs de Brest, Cullaz arrived in Toledo in August 2022 and began his studies with Dr. Mohammad Elahinia, professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical, Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering and the college's newly appointed interim dean.

This project has been a personal journey for me, Cullaz said. I had to quickly integrate into two distinct environments: the academic environment and my everyday life, including family and friends. The transition between countries and universities was not easy and I had to navigate the unique requirements of both institutions to complete the program. This proved to be really challenging and pushed me out of my comfort zone.

The project aims to leverage the expertise of two consultants: one specializing in shape memory alloy additive manufacturing and the other focusing on the durability of this material. Notably, Charini joined the College of Engineering of the University of Toledo as a visiting professor in 2016, thus strengthening the scientific collaboration between these two academic entities and demonstrating their international influence in research.

This collaborative project is new and its findings promise to be compelling. The scientific importance lies in discovering the mechanical behavior of the material, while from an industrial point of view, there is a real interest in studying and predicting product durability and service life.

Throughout this endeavor, I have had the opportunity to use various equipment and methods of material characterization, including Electron Scattering Diffraction Detector and Wire Cutting Electro Discharge Machining, said Cullaz. There are new resources available at UToledo that greatly enhance my prospects for employment after graduation.

Throughout this journey, Cullaz has been proud of the scientific discoveries he has made.

“I am the first person to report on the fatigue mechanism in high-cycle fatigue in shape memory alloys,” he said. I consider this discovery to be an important achievement for the scientific community. The novelty of this discovery was unexpected and its interpretation challenging. Consequently, I sought help from international experts in the field to help analyze my results. My position is so unique that no one has done it before, which makes it even more difficult to deal with the various obstacles inherent in such a dual program. However, the support from UToledo helped me navigate these challenges.

Cullaz wanted to thank Elahini for the support given in this journey.

Through this experience, I have developed strong interpersonal skills such as patience, organization and communication, Cullaz said. This enabled me to adapt to these changes and meet the requirements of the program.

Elahinia congratulated Cullaz on his growth.

I'm glad Tim is reaching this milestone and getting closer to graduation, he said. Tim has been extremely hardworking and has made significant contributions to this field. I am also grateful to Dr. Arbab Chirani who supported him and has been an excellent partner for our collaboration. Tim proved extremely resourceful. He found some other collaborators in the US who have helped him carry out some of his experiments. The other students in my group have learned a lot from interacting with him and the French team. I hope we can continue this dual institution Ph.D. for the program in the future.

Cullazs dual Ph.D. The journey in mechanical engineering has been marked by exploration, challenges and significant contributions to the field.

Navigating two academic environments and continents, I have tackled complexities and made unexpected discoveries, he said. As I reflect on this experience, I recognize the transformative power of persistence and commitment. This journey has not only enriched my academic knowledge but also improved my skills and resilience, preparing me for future endeavours.