Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discovered on Thursday an international framework for the regulation and use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) during a meeting in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris.
“[G]Energetic AI has the potential to be a vital tool to further enrich the world. “AI will make a major contribution towards finding solutions to various issues, including health care and climate change, in a way that was unimaginable in the past,” Kishida said. “At the same time, one cannot only shine light on the bright side of generative AI. We also have to deal with the dark side of AI, such as the risk of disinformation.”
Kishida attended the OECD meeting and gave introductory words at a side event “Towards Safe, Secure and Trusted AI: Promoting Inclusive AI Governance”, which was part of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting. Recognizing the need to establish international rules for the governance of AI, Japan led the way AI process in Hiroshima in May 2023 during it G7 The presidency. The process reached its preliminary results in December 2023, when the world's first international framework, known as the Hiroshima AI Process Comprehensive Policy Framework, was established. The framework includes “Hiroshima Process International Guiding Principles for All AI Actors” and “Hiroshima Process International Code of Conduct for Organizations Developing Advanced AI Systems”, both establish some basic principles aimed at reducing specific risks associated with the development and use of generative AI.
At the OECD meeting on Thursday, Kishida announced the launch of the Group of Friends of the Hiroshima AI Process, a voluntary cadre of members who uphold the spirit of the Hiroshima AI Process. The group has withdrawn participation from 49 countries and regions, including many OECD members. Kishida committed to work closely with the Group of Friends to facilitate the implementation of the International Guiding Principles and Code of Conduct to address the risks of generative AI.
Kishida emphasized that cooperation with the OECD has been essential in achieving the above global efforts towards AI governance. In 2019, the OECD ADOPTED five value-based Principles of AI, which were further updated in May 2024 to address new technological and policy developments. Kishida welcomed the updates, appreciating them as a concrete result of the OECD. Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of the OECD, praised Japan's efforts and emphasized the importance of implementing the Hiroshima AI Process. CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman also participated in the webinar, where he highlighted the importance of the Hiroshima AI Process, the International Guiding Principles and the Code of Conduct.
Kishida also announced Japan's plan to provide technical support for risk reduction related to generative AI, including the creation of Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Tokyo Center.
Regulators around the world are grappling with generative AI governance. In October 2023, US President Biden signed A Executive Order setting new standards for AI safety and security, aiming to protect Americans' privacy and equality while strengthening US innovation, competitiveness and leadership.
In China, seven ministers jointly published one Interim Measures for Managing Generative AI Services in July 2023, defining the basic rights and responsibilities of generating AI providers and users; in February 2024, the National Cyber Security Standardization Technical Committee further issued a Basic security requirements for generative AI servicespresenting basic requirements for the security aspects of generating AI services.
At the beginning of this year, the European ParliamentADOPTEDin March a landmarkArtificial Intelligence Actthe world's first comprehensive regulation of AI by a leading regulator, which set obligations for AI based on potential risks and level of impact.
On March 21, 2024, the UN too ADOPTED or draft resolution on AI, led by the US and supported by more than 120 other member states, emphasizing “respecting, protecting and promoting human rights in the design, development, deployment and use of AI” and recognizing the potential of AI to accelerate the achievement of UN 17Sustainable Development Goals.
