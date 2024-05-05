Israel orders Al Jazeera to shut down its local operation and seizes some equipment from the channel

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel ordered the local offices of Qatar's Al Jazeera satellite news network to close on Sunday, escalating a long-running feud between the broadcaster and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hardline government as Doha-brokered ceasefire negotiations with Hamas hang in the balance. .

The extraordinary order, which includes seizing broadcasting equipment, preventing the channel from broadcasting reports and blocking its websites, is believed to be the first time Israel has ever shut down a foreign news outlet.

Al Jazeera was pulled from Israel's main cable provider in the hours after the order. However, its website and multiple webcast links were still working on Sunday.

The network has reported on the Israeli-Hamas war since the militants' initial cross-border attack on Oct. 7 and has maintained 24-hour coverage in the Gaza Strip amid Israel's ground offensive that has killed and wounded members of its staff. While it includes on-the-ground reporting of war casualties, its Arab wing often publishes verbatim video statements from Hamas and other militant groups in the region.

Al Jazeera journalists harmed Israel's security and incited against soldiers, Netanyahu said in a statement. It is time to remove the Hamas spokesman from our country.

Al Jazeera issued a statement pledging to pursue all legal channels available through international legal institutions in its effort to protect the rights of itself and journalists, as well as the public's right to information.

Israel's continued suppression of the free press, seen as an attempt to hide its actions in the Gaza Strip, is contrary to international and humanitarian law, the network said. Israel's direct targeting and killing of journalists, arrests, intimidation and threats will not stop Al Jazeera.”

Israeli media said the order allows Israel to block the operation of the canal in the country for 45 days.

The Israeli government has cracked down on individual journalists in the decades since its founding in 1948, but it largely allows a rampant media scene that includes foreign bureaus from around the world, even from Arab countries. That changed with a law passed last month that Netanyahu's office says allows the government to take action against a foreign channel seen as damaging to the country.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi later released online footage of authorities raiding a hotel room that Al Jazeera had broadcast from east Jerusalem, which Palestinians hope to one day own for their future state. He said officials confiscated some of the channel's equipment there.

We are finally able to stop Al Jazeera's well-oiled propaganda machine that is undermining the country's security, Karhi said.

The ban does not appear to have affected the canals' operations in the occupied West Bank or the Gaza Strip, where Israel has control but which are not sovereign Israeli territory.

The decision threatens to raise tensions with Qatar at a time when Doha's government is playing a key role in mediating efforts to end the war in Gaza, along with Egypt and the United States.

Qatar has had strained relations with Netanyahu in particular since he made comments suggesting that Qatar is not putting enough pressure on Hamas to get it to give up its terms for a cease-fire deal. Qatar hosts exiled Hamas leaders at a political office in Doha.

The parties appear to be close to reaching an agreement, but multiple previous rounds of talks have ended without agreement.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas condemned the Israeli government's order, calling on international organizations to take action against Israel.

The Foreign Press Association in Israel criticized the order.

With this decision, Israel joins a dubious club of authoritarian governments to ban the station, he said. This is a black day for the media.

Omar Shakir, Human Rights Watch's director for Israel and Palestine, criticized the Israeli order as an attack on press freedom.

Instead of trying to silence reports of its atrocities in Gaza, the Israeli government should stop committing them, he added.

Shortly after the government's decision, cabinet members from the National Unity party criticized its timing, saying it could sabotage efforts to finalize negotiations and stemmed from political considerations. The party said it generally supports the decision.

Israel has long had a difficult relationship with Al Jazeera, accusing it of bias. Relations took a nosedive nearly two years ago when Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was killed during an Israeli military strike in the occupied West Bank.

Those relations deteriorated further after the outbreak of Israel's war against Hamas on October 7, when the militant group carried out a cross-border attack in southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages. Since then, the Israeli military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 people, according to local health officials there, who do not break down the numbers into civilians and combatants.

In December, an Israeli strike killed an Al Jazeera cameraman while reporting on the war in southern Gaza. The head of the Gaza canal office, Wael Dahdouh, was wounded in the same attack. Dahdouh, a well-known correspondent for the Palestinians during many wars, later evacuated Gaza, but only after Israeli attacks killed his wife, three of his children and a grandson.

Al Jazeera is one of the few international media outlets that has remained in Gaza throughout the war, broadcasting bloody scenes of airstrikes and overcrowded hospitals and accusing Israel of massacres.

However, criticism of the channel is not new. The US government singled out the broadcaster during the US invasion of Iraq, after its 2003 invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, and for airing videos of late al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

Al Jazeera has been shut down or blocked by other Middle Eastern governments. Most notably in 2013, Egyptian authorities raided a luxury hotel used by Al Jazeera as a base of operations following a military takeover that followed mass protests against President Mohammed Morsi.

Three Al Jazeera staff members, Australian Peter Greste, Egyptian-Canadian Mohamed Fahmy and Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed were sentenced to 10 years in prison but were released in 2015 after widespread international criticism.

