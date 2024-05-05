Statement of the parliamentary secretary on the day of the red dress





Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equality, has released the following statement in honor of Wear Red Day and National Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and Two-Spirit People. “On Red Dress Day, we honor the lives of the many local women, girls and two-spirited people who have been killed or disappeared. “The red dress has become a symbol of loss for those taken too soon and a call to end violence against women, Indigenous girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people. “Métis artist Jaime Black inspired the symbol of the red dress with the REDress project, which is a visual reminder of how many women have disappeared. “It is imperative that we continue to raise and listen to the voices of Indigenous people and support the self-determination of Indigenous communities in taking steps towards healing and justice. We must also address the root causes of violence, including colonialism, racism and misogyny. “From 2009 to 2021, 490 Indigenous women and girls were victims of homicide in Canada. In this time frame, the homicide rate of First Nations, Métis and Inuit women and girls was six times higher than the rate among their non-Indigenous counterparts. In Canada, Indigenous women and girls are 12 times more likely to be murdered or missing than any other woman in Canada. “Following the release of the National Missing and Murdered Women, Girls and Indigenous People Action Plan 2021, our government released A Way Forward: Early Priorities and Strategies for BC that reflects community-based priorities and lays a solid foundation with early strategies for it ending violence. “As part of this work, the Path Forward Community Fund, developed and administered by the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, has been established to support Indigenous-led safety planning and capacity building. “Recently, we released BC's Safe and Supported Gender-Based Violence Action Plan: with measures that complement and further advance our commitments set out in A Way Forward. Our work is being guided in consultation and collaboration with local partners and with advice from community service providers and advocates, an advisory committee and many experts and leaders who have provided feedback to help shape the Gender-Based Violence Action Plan. BC. “To all of these people, I express my gratitude for your voices and for sharing your experiences, expertise and compassion. “And to the women, girls, 2SLGBTQIA+ people and families who have been harmed, faced with loss and grief, please know that you are not alone. I stand with you along with many others and commit to being a voice in government that will continue to advocate to end gender-based violence and harm to Indigenous people. “Ending violence against women, Indigenous girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people requires collective action, accountability and solidarity. Let's honor the memory of those lost by continuing to take action to create a world where all women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ Indigenous people can live without fear or harm.” Learn more: To read about resources and support for those concerned about violence or self-harm, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/ResourcesandSupport.pdf To read the report titled A Way Forward, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/law-crime-and-justice/about-bc-justice-system/inquiries/mmiw/mmiwg-status-update-2023.pdf To learn more about BC's gender-based violence action plan, Safe and Supported, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/services-policies-for-government/gender-equity/safe-and-supported-gender-based-violence-action- plan-december-2023.pdf

