National Press Club statement on Israeli cabinet vote to ban and block Al Jazeera





WASHINGTON, May 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The following is a statement from Emily Wilkinspresident of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the Press Club's National Journalism Institute, on Sunday's decision by the Israeli cabinet to immediately halt Al Jazeera's operations in Israelseize the international newspaper's local devices and block its websites. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government's decision to shut down Al Jazeera's operations in Israel it is wrong. It is wrong for people Israelfor the people of Gaza, for the people in West Coast, and to the rest of the millions of international news network viewers around the region and the world who rely on Al Jazeera's reporting on the nearly seven-month-old Israel-Hamas war. We fully support Al Jazeera's decision to fight this in court. As a democracy, the people of Israel depend on the free flow of information, especially when the decisions their government makes have such a huge impact on the future of their country's relations with Middle East and with the wider international community. More chilling about this decision is what it means for Al Jazeera journalists and crews working and living in Gaza. They are not mentioned in the government's decision. By calling Al Jazeera a national security threat, we are deeply concerned that the Israeli government may view them as a legitimate military target. They are not.” About the National Press Club Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom United States and worldwide. About the National Press Club Journalism Institute The Press Club's National Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club Contact: Bill McCarren, press freedom consultant for the National Press Club, [email protected](202) 662-7534 SOURCE National Press Club

