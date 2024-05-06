SOU revisits special international tie in spring football game – Ashland News

Yates totals five touchdowns as Raiders top Japan's Kwansei Gakuin in first Mills Bowl meeting since 1988

By Joe Zochert, Rogue Valley Times

For the past 36 years, it's safe to say how underrated and understated the way Southern Oregon University's soccer team has played a key role in the development of international soccer.

On Saturday night at Raider Stadium, the Raiders got a chance to put that spotlight back into focus once again during a 54-24 victory over Kwansei Gakuin University of Nishinomiya, Japan, in the fourth quarter between the two programs.

The connection between the Raiders and Fighters traces back to the 1980s when Chuck Mills, an SOU Hall of Fame football coach, booked a trip for the Raiders to Japan, just as he took his Utah State and Wake Forest teams a decade earlier. he moved to Ashland.

The Kwansei Gakuin University players prepare to face the Southern Oregon University hitters in Ashland on Saturday night. Photo by Bob Palermini

Mills continued the tradition with the Raiders during his tenure, making a first trip to Japan in 1985 winning 49-24 before losing 27-9 on another visit in 1988. In between, Kwansei Gakuin came to Ashland in 1986 as the first Japanese team to play football on American soil, with that game ending in a 21-17 SOU victory.

Before Raiders coach Berk Brown took over the program, former SOU coach Charlie Hall laid the groundwork to bring the Fighters, who have won six straight national titles to states, to revive the tradition from long dormancy. .

Rei Nagai (45), a senior defender for the Kwansei Gakuin University Warriors, gives his team a pep talk before their game against Southern Oregon University on Saturday in Ashland. Photo by Bob Palermini

I'm very thankful that (Coach Hall) turned that around, Brown said. He did a lot of legwork and I just trained on it and organized a lot of things leading up to it. But it was really Coach Hall who got things going and I'm so glad he did.

When I heard about the game, I did a lot of research on Japan and American football in Japan and Coach Mills, he added. I was shocked to hear that over 200 colleges are playing football in Japan. This is a big deal, and this is the best of the best of them.

Kwansei Gakuin coach Kazuki Omura talks to his team before the start of the fourth edition of the Mills Bowl, a series that began in 1985. Photo by Bob Palermini

Southern Oregon isn't the only team with special international ties. Ashland High School's football team participates every few years in a game called the Pacific Rim Bowl, featuring an all-star team of Japanese football players.

When Kwansei Gakuin arrived on the Southern Oregon campus, there was a special bond between the two teams despite the language barrier.

Kwansei Gakuin wide receiver Taro Igarashi can't catch a pass in the first quarter of Saturdays game against the SOU Raiders. Photo by Bob Palermini

Sports is a universal language that quickly connected the two sides over a shared Wednesday morning and a combined team practice leading up to the game, consisting of 7-on-7 games and 1-on-1 drills.

From that practice, Raiders running back Gunner Yates could see how different the teams' playing styles were, with the Fighters emphasizing speed and more behind-the-scenes movement on handoffs and fakes that could cause a bit of a pain in the neck to keep track of. every turn.

That was unique, Yates said. I've never seen anything like it. But it was definitely new and it was fun to play against them and practice different styles that we've never seen before offensively or defensively. It's very cute.

“They're moving a lot of crosses and they're so quick and there's so much movement, it's definitely new,” he added.

Even with the differences, the similarities abounded in a game that didn't count stats or add up wins or losses. Both boasted good leads in Yates for Southern Oregon and Shoei Itami of Kwansei Gakuin.

The counterparts made great plays, with Yates scoring four rushing touchdowns, three in the first quarter, including a 48-yard run that had him jumping around defenders.

Raiders sophomore receiver Trevor Jaasko makes a catch early in the game against Kwansei Gakuin University. Photo by Bob Palermini

The sophomore also caught a 32-yard TD pass from Brennan Stults in the third quarter to build a 44-24 lead. Yates recorded 14 carries for 145 yards and tallied 50 receiving yards on three catches.

It was just great, Yates said of ending spring training on a high note. Just being able to work. We put him in the offseason. It finally came into full swing and my O-line just made it so easy.

Warriors running back Itami finished with 103 rushing yards on 11 attempts and caught his only reception for 42 yards.

Running back Shoei Itami fumbled for a run in the first series of the Mills Bowl Saturday. Photo by Bob Palermini

(Itami) can start for any Frontier team, Brown said of the Raiders' NAIA conference. He is a special player. When he and a guy like Yates get into open space, it's dangerous for any defense.

It was also a perfect way for the Raiders to end the offseason with a spring game against another team, instead of a team scrimmage.

Fighters fans cheered on the Kwansei Gakuin University team from the bleachers at Raider Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Bob Palermini

Brown was excited to see his team's scrimmage styles against KGU, with excellent passing, efficient rushing and smart clock management.

Stults threw three touchdowns for the Raiders on 9-for-10 passing for 122 yards.

Wide receiver Ted Wickman had just two catches in the game, but both went for scores, with a 7-yarder in the second quarter and a 23-yard TD reception to close out the final frame.

An SOU cheerleader cheers on her team in the rain Saturday night in Ashland. Photo by Bob Palermini

During the spring game, Brown could see how the competition, passion and effort required to play football are easily translatable and that you know it when you see it.

I think one of the most interesting things I've learned is that it doesn't matter if you're from Ashland, Oregon, or Japan. If you're a football player, you're a football player, Brown said. We all do it because we love it so much.”

Kwansei Gakuin head coach Kazuki Omura watches his team in the second half of the Mills Bowl on Saturday. Photo by Bob Palermini

“Whether you're a coach, whether you're a player, nobody on this field tonight was earning a full scholarship,” the coach added. “They do it for the purest reason, which is for the sheer love of the game. And you can see it in their son's face, you can see it in our son's face enjoying the opportunity to play against each other.

There is hope that it won't take another 36 years for the two teams to meet again. Brown noted that he hopes to get the fundraiser to send a future Raiders team to Japan to extend Coach Mills' legacy of international soccer.

Mills, who coached at SOU from 1980-88, is considered the “Father of American Football” in Japan. The equivalent of the Heisman Trophy there is called the Mills Trophy.

Kwansei Gakuin University quarterback Shuta Hoshino (2) celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter. Photo by Bob Palermini

Kwansei Gakuin 7 10 7 0 24

Southern Oregon 20 10 14 10 54

SOU Yates 9 runs (hit shot)

SOU Yates 48 run (kick failed)

KG Igarashi pass 8 meters from Hoshino (Onishi kick)

SOU Yates 2 run (hit shot)

KG Sawai 1 run (Onishi hit)

KG FG Onishi 47

SOU Gunner Yates rushes for a win in the Miller Bowl in Ashland on Saturday. Photo by Bob Palermini

ON FG Batres 34

SOU Wickman 7 pass from Stults (Batres kick)

SOU Yates 8 runs (hit shot)

KG Hoshino 2 runs (Onishi hit)

SOU Yates 32 pass from Stults (Batres kick)

SOU Wickman 23 pass from Stults (Batres kick)

ON FG Batres 30

Contact reporter Joe Zochert at [email protected]. This story first appeared on Rogue Valley Times.