Hamas says recent ceasefire talks have ended. Israel promises military operation in the 'very near future'

JERUSALEM — The latest round of Gaza ceasefire talks ended in Cairo after deep and serious discussions, the militant group Hamas said on Sunday, reiterating key demands that Israel again rejected. After earlier signs of progress, the outlook appeared dim as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to resist international pressure to end the war.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed that Hamas was not serious about a deal and warned of a major operation in the very near future in Rafah and other locations across Gaza “after Hamas attacked Israel's main crossing point for sending much-needed humanitarian aid, killing three The Israeli military said it believed Hamas was targeting soldiers massed on the Gaza border in preparation for a possible invasion of Rafah.

But Israeli media reported that CIA chief William Burns, a key mediator in the talks, would meet with Netanyahu on Monday. An official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Burns was traveling to meet the prime minister of Qatar, which along with Egypt has been a mediator dealing with Hamas. It was not clear whether a subsequent trip to Israel that had been planned would take place. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations.

Israel did not send a delegation to the recent talks. Egyptian state media reported that the Hamas delegation went for discussions in Qatar, where the group has a political office, and will return to Cairo for further negotiations on Tuesday.

Another threat to the talks came after Israel ordered the local offices of Qatar's Al Jazeera satellite news network to close, accusing it of broadcasting anti-Israeli incitement. The ban does not appear to have affected the channel's operations in Gaza or the West Bank.

Netanyahu, under pressure from hardliners in his government, continued to play down expectations of a ceasefire deal, calling Hamas' main demands extreme, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and an end to the war. That would be tantamount to surrendering after the October 7 Hamas attack that sparked the fighting, he said.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement earlier that the militant group was serious and positive about negotiations and that stopping Israeli aggression in Gaza is the top priority.

But Israel's government again vowed to press ahead with a military operation in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city on the border with Egypt, where more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents now seek refuge from Israeli attacks. Rafah is a key entry point for aid.

Kerem Shalom, now closed, is another. The Israeli military reported that 10 shells had been fired at the crossing in southern Israel and said its warplanes later hit the source. Israel's Channel 12 TV said 10 soldiers remained hospitalized. It was unclear how long the crossing would be closed.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, called for an independent investigation and accountability for the blatant disregard for aid workers. He also said that Israel this week denied entry to Gaza for the second time.

Kerem Shalom's closure came shortly after the head of the UN's World Food Program claimed total starvation in devastated northern Gaza, one of the most prominent warnings yet of the number of restrictions on aid entering the territory. It was not an official declaration of hunger.

In the full NBC interview, WFP chief Cindy McCain said famine was moving south in Gaza and that Israel's efforts to allow more aid were not enough. We now have a measure on the outer border, about enough trucks and enough food for 1.1 million people for about three months. We have to get it,” she said.

Gaza's dire humanitarian needs put pressure on ceasefire talks. The proposal Egyptian mediators made to Hamas lays out a three-stage process that would bring about an immediate six-week ceasefire and partial release of the Israeli hostages taken on October 7, and would include some sort of Israeli withdrawal. The initial phase would last 40 days. Hamas would begin by releasing female civilian hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Netanyahu asserted that Israel has shown a willingness to make concessions, but “will continue to fight until all of its objectives are achieved. This includes the stated goal of suppressing Hamas. Israel says it must target Rafah to hit the fighters of remained there, despite warnings from the US and others about the danger to civilians.

In a fiery speech on Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day, Netanyahu added: I say to the leaders of the world, no pressure, no decision from any international forum will stop Israel from defending itself.

An Israeli attack on Sunday on a house in an urban refugee camp near Rafah killed four children, including an infant and two adults, all from the same family, according to Abu Youssef al-Najjar Hospital. Another Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed at least five people, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital, which received the bodies. The Israeli military said it struck a Hamas command center in central Gaza. He did not mention the victims.

Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7 killed around 1,200 people and took 250 hostages. Israel says the militants still hold about 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others. Netanyahu is under pressure from some hostage families to make a deal to end the war and release the hostages.

Israel's air and ground offensive has killed more than 34,500 people, according to Palestinian health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and fighters, but say women and children make up the majority of those killed.

Israel blames Hamas for the civilian deaths, accusing it of targeting residential and public areas. The Israeli military says it has killed 13,000 militants, without providing evidence to support the claim.

___

Chehayeb reported from Beirut. Associated Press writers Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Jack Jeffery and Melanie Lidman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war