Mom honors son's legacy on International Mother's Day – Indianapolis News | Weather in Indiana | Indiana Traffic





INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sunday marks International Mothers Day, a day meant to honor every mother who has experienced the loss of a child or is unable to have children. The day falls on the first Sunday in May each year. This year, it falls a week before Mother's Day on May 12. For Justin Phillips, the day is used as a way to honor her son's life. Aaron Phillipsand continue her work as an advocate for anyone affected by substance use disorder. At the age of 20, Aaron Phillips died in 2013 of a heroin overdose. He attended Lawrence North High School and was a standout football player who was known for his love of skateboarding. In 2012, he told his mom he was struggling with drug use and said he needed help. His family worked to get him help through treatment. Justin Phillips said at the time that she didn't know how deadly opioids could be, likely because so few people knew about their danger. I didn't know he could overdose so easily and die, Justin Phillips said. Less than two months after Aaron Phillips died, his mother learned of a potentially life-saving drug: Naloxone. I learned about Naloxone, some people refer to it as Narcan, 45 days after Aaron died, Justin Phillips said. I was shocked that this drug existed that no one had told us about. That moment changed the trajectory of her life, giving her a new mission. That's when Overdose Lifeline was born. As the nonprofit's founder and CEO, Justin Phillips and her team work to provide Naloxone kits and Fentanyl test strips across the state. In addition to that nationwide distribution, the organization offers a host of support programs for anyone who has lost a loved one, training groups, mentoring groups, free camps for children and a women's recovery center. For a full list of the work they do and information on camps and support group meetings, Click here. In 2015, Governor Mike Pence signed the law into law Aaron's Law, which provides access to Naloxone to anyone without a prescription. An amendment to that bill in 2016 made changes to the standing order requirement, meaning many chain pharmacies across the state now carry the nasal spray form of Naloxone, according to their website. As the work to protect Justin Phillips continues, she is using this year's International Day of Older Mothers as a way to remind other mothers who have lost a child or are unable to have a child that they are not alone. I think it's just important to acknowledge, Justin Phillips said. Often, people don't want to talk to you about your lost child because they think it's too sad for you, but it's actually quite the opposite. We want to talk about them, we want to remember them, we want to say their names.

