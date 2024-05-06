Europe Day: major monuments across the EU lit up ahead of European elections | Actuality





The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome and the Grand Place in Brussels are among many landmarks across the EU that will be lit up to mark May 9, Europe Day and the one-month countdown to the European Elections (6- June 9). They will display the election campaign slogan Use your vote. Or others will decide for you. or the European flag between Wednesday 8 May and Thursday 9 May. Among the other historic buildings and monuments taking part are the National Parliament in Vienna, the Samuel Beckett Bridge and the national parliament buildings in Dublin, Vilnius City Hall, Fort St Angelo in Valletta, the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Cibeles Square in Madrid, the National Parliament. in Bucharest, to name just a few. With these illuminations taking place in cities across the continent, the European Parliament and national and local authorities are working together to send a message of unity to 440 million European citizens about the importance these European elections will have for everyone's future. 9 May, Europe Day, is not only a day of remembrance, but also a day to consider our common future. The proximity of election days makes it a more meaningful occasion than ever. Europe Day held on May 9 every year celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the history 'Shuman's statementThis presented his idea of ​​a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between the nations of Europe unthinkable. Schuman's proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union. You can see a list of participating monuments here, and views and photos will be available after the event. Check the press pack for the European Parliament elections for more information on the European Elections and the activities and role of the EP.

