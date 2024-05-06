US condemns malicious cyber activity targeting Germany, Czech Republic and other EU member states





PRESS STATEMENT MATTHEW MILLER, DEPARTMENT CHAIRMAN MAY 3, 2024 The United States strongly condemns malicious cyber activity by Russia's General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), also known as APT28, against Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden. We join Germany in attributing specific malicious activity by APT28 that targeted a German political party. APT28, also known as Fancy Bear, Strontium, and Forest Blizzard, is a well-known threat actor with a long history of engaging in malicious, nefarious, destabilizing, and disruptive behavior. The United States has previously indicted and sanctioned actors associated with APT28 for their involvement in a wide range of malicious cyber activities, including cyber activities intended to interfere with the 2016 US presidential election, and ongoing operations hacking and leaks targeting the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) aimed at undermining and casting doubt on the organization's integrity. The US Department of Justice worked with Germany to patch a network of hundreds of small office/home office routers that APT28 was using to hide and conduct malicious activities, including exploiting CVE-2023-23397 against targets in Germany. The DOJ's action further blocked the GRU from regaining access to the redacted devices. Russia's pattern of behavior blatantly disregards the Framework for Responsible State Behavior in Cyberspace, as affirmed by all United Nations Member States. The United States is committed to the security of our allies and partners and to supporting the rules-based international order, including in cyberspace. We call on Russia to stop this malicious activity and respect its international commitments and obligations. With the EU and our NATO allies, we will continue to take action to deter Russia's cyber activities, protect our citizens and foreign partners, and hold malicious actors accountable.

