International Researchers Feature: Cancer Immunotherapy Research Spans Departments, Continents: IU News





Everyone has been affected by cancer, directly or indirectly, Lionel Apetoh said. Christopher Brown Professor of Immunology at Indiana University School of Medicine, Apetoh speaks from experience. His current research focuses on enhancing the ability of immune cells to fight cancer, a path he was inspired to pursue after losing his mother to breast cancer. Lionel Apetoh researches T cells, which are key players in the body's immune response against disease, particularly cancer. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University Apetohs interest in immunology was sparked by his high school courses in his native France and continued through his undergraduate research at the University of Strasbourg. When he came across an advertisement for a Ph.D. program in oncology and immunology at the University of Paris, he saw it as a perfect fit for his interests, combining his passion for understanding the role of the immune system in disease with his desire to contribute to advances in the treatment of cancer. He was particularly drawn to understanding the communication between different cells of the immune system, recognizing its importance in cooperative efforts to fight disease. Through his Ph.D. research, he discovered a crucial insight: Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation do not act alone in fighting cancer. Instead, they interact with the body's immune response, which can either enhance or inhibit their effectiveness. A lot of what they were doing was trying to answer the question, Is there any way to predict what will happen when you administer treatments? he said. Can we predict how an individual will respond to treatment? By studying how the body's pre-existing defense mechanisms interact with treatments, his research drives collective efforts to fight cancer more effectively for each individual's needs. Apetoh's academic journey has taken him through various institutions. He has conducted research at Gustave Roussy, the largest cancer center in Europe; conducted postdoctoral research at Harvard Medical School; and established a laboratory at Inserm, a public research institute within the French Ministries of Health and Research. He is continuing his research legacy at public institutions at the IU Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Centers Brown Center for Immunotherapywhich translates IU's research into clinical trials targeting multiple myeloma and triple-negative breast cancer, two conditions that often resist standard cancer treatment. Apetoh's research at the Brown Center is part of it ongoing investigation on T cells, which are key players in the body's immune response against disease, especially cancer. He and his fellow researchers are trying to improve the efficiency and power of these white blood cells to make chemotherapy more effective and better predict how well a treatment will work for different patients. His findings contribute valuable knowledge to increase the efficacy of promising cancer vaccines. In their collaborative effort, Apetoh's research into boosting immune cells to fight cancer is combined with the pioneering work of IU School of Medicine professor Pravin Kaumayarenowned expert in cancer vaccine development and director of the Immuno-Oncology and Vaccine Immunotherapy Laboratory at the Brown Center. Kaumaya's innovative vaccines are designed to instruct the immune system to target specific proteins, a strategy that closely aligns with Apetoh's investigations into improving immune cell communication and precision targeting against cancer. Apetoh is deeply committed to engaging with local and global communities, fostering collaboration among scientists and advocating for scientific outreach, including visits to high schools to explain research in layman's terms. Collaboration is key across departments, Apetoh said. For example, findings from immunology can directly benefit colleagues in neuroscience. At IU, research in any department can positively impact every other department.

