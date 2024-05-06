International
HECS-HELP $3bn budget relief welcomed but debtors hope for further action
The HECS debt cost-of-living crisis is turning serious as a secondary school teacher joins the ranks of those questioning the value of a university degree.
Teacher Georgina Routley, 48, has an average HECS debt of $26,000.
“I know for my teenage children who are starting to think about what careers they might have, university isn't necessarily an option they're considering because they're aware of the debt they're going to incur and it's a disincentive to go to that road. ”, said Mrs Routley.
After studying teaching, she watched her debt mount as she took seven years out of the workforce to have children.
“It's frustrating to work really, really hard as a part-time employee and working mom and not see much progress on that debt and I know it's the same story for a lot of teachers, especially female teachers,” she told A B C. last year.
A year later, she was thrilled to be told by ABC News about the indexing changes.
Every June HECS debts are indexed and increased by a few percentage points to ensure that the amount owed is in line with inflation.
For nearly 35 years, indexation has been calculated based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is now at historic highs.
Last year's 7.1 percent increase was the biggest increase since 1990, leaving some in a debt spiral with loans growing faster than they could be repaid.
Annual HECS indexation will now be calculated on whichever figure is the lower of the CPI and the Wage Price Index (WPI).
The policy will be reinstated on June 1, 2023, which means last year's indexation of 7.1 percent will come down to WPI of 3.2 percent.
Students who have paid off their debt will receive a tax credit from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).
“I think it's great that they're bringing it back. I think it's great that they're now paying attention to the fact that HECS is so problematic,” Ms Routley said.
“The short term relief will make a difference. It will reduce my debt balance by $1,200 which is fantastic.”
However, Ms Routley still wants the Government to do more to help women who take time out of the workforce for caring responsibilities only to see their debt rise.
“Freezing HECS debts for women, or anyone out of the workforce, so if you're not earning money, your HECS debt doesn't have to go up because it just creates a more insurmountable barrier when you get back into the workplace,” she. said.
“I'm waiting with bated breath to see what budget he has reserved.”
The minister hints at another relief in the budget
The government's indexing changes were recommended by a comprehensive review of higher education called the Australian Universities Agreement.
As well as indexation reform, it called for changes to the way banks consider HECS loans so that Australia's three million student debtors are not prevented from getting a mortgage.
“We've written to the banks, we've written to the Australian Banking Association (ABA) asking them for advice to look at the first phase of our response to the deal in the budget on budget night,” the Education Minister. said Jason Clare.
Mr Clare also acknowledged the strength of the community's response to last year's 7.1 per cent increase in indexation.
“I think the increase in HECS debt last year hit a lot of Aussies, especially a lot of young Australians and they've made their voices heard. I heard it. The government heard it,” Mr Clare said.
“We've listened and we're responding and that's why we've acted not only to reverse this, but to reverse it and make sure we erase what happened last year.”
The government's changes to HECS will require the legislation to be approved by both houses of parliament after the budget.
Greens deputy leader Senator Mehreen Faruqi is calling for indexation to be scrapped entirely and the rate when payments are required to be raised (currently $51,000).
“Labour has clearly felt the pressure of a massive and sustained campaign by the community and the Greens and has been forced to move, but it's the minimum and it's not cost of living relief,” Ms Faruqi said.
The government will have to legislate its changes to HECS after the budget and Ms Faruqi suggested the Greens could make support conditional on the government continuing.
“What Labor has announced is better than nothing, but it is nowhere near good enough. We will look at the Labor legislation and push for it to be better,” she said.
Shadow Education Minister Senator Sarah Henderson said student debt would increase significantly during Labour's term in government.
“Under the Coalition's strong economic management, low inflation meant that indexation averaged just 1.7 per cent a year,” she said.
“Whether it's student debt, housing or paying the bills, young Australians continue to suffer acute cost-of-living pain under this incompetent Labor government.”
