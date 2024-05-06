International jewel thief nabbed after Tiffany and Cartier robberies in NYC: DA





An alleged international jewelery thief wanted by Interpol was busted after stealing rings worth a total of nearly $300,000. Cartier and Tiffany stores in Manhattan, prosecutors said Sunday. Yaorong Wan, 49, used cunning Tiffany & Co. at Rockefeller Center to swipe a diamond ring worth more than a quarter million dollars, then hit the Cartier store in Hudson Yards a week later, prosecutors allege. Wan, who was using a false identity when police caught him Friday, has made a name for himself as a serial thief with sticky fingers, Assistant DA Eliana Ramelson explained. Manhattan Criminal Court judgment on Saturday. He is the prime suspect in a series of robberies of Cartier stores in California and Miami, had an Interpol red notice for robberies of high-end jewelry stores in South Korea, and is wanted for similar crimes in Nassau County and New York. Jersey, the prosecutor said Saturday. . He walked into the Fifth Ave store. Tiffany on March 4 and asked a woman who worked there for some items, according to a criminal complaint. He asked to see the ring, which held a natural diamond set in platinum, then handed it back and left without buying anything. A week later, workers doing a routine inventory realized the ring had been replaced with a cubic zirconia stone and that the ring's setting was 18-karat white gold. Surveillance video showed the scammer slip the $255,000 diamond ring into his palm and make the switch, according to the complaint. On March 12, Wan pulled off a similar scam at the Cartier store in Hudson Yards, prosecutors allege. He walked in, asking about two engagement rings and two watches, and a store employee let him hold two diamond rings, according to the complaint. He returned one ring to the shop assistant while she was confused and pocketed the other. According to prosecutors, the ring costs $25,000. of NYPD The Major Case Squad caught up with Wan inside an apartment building in Gramercy Park and arrested him on Friday. He was using the name Wen San when he was arrested. The charges against Wan, second- and third-degree grand larceny, are non-violent and non-bailable. He was released on supervised release, then taken to Nassau County, where authorities had a warrant for his arrest. The law enforcement source said he is accused of stealing a $17,800 Chopard watch from London Jewelers in Manhasset. Wan, who had a fugitive from justice warrant against him in New Jersey, was charged in Nassau with grand theft on Sunday and ordered held on $500,000 cash bail or $1 million bond. His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Sunday.

