JCU welcomes World Bank Manager Vasco Molini





On April 11, 2024, John Cabot University was pleased to welcome Vasco Molini, Manager at the World Bank, who shared insights on the World Bank's mission and his personal journey within it. The seminar, organized in Professor Sergio ScicchitanoThe Econometrics class gave attendees a better understanding of the World Bank's global initiatives and the transformative impact of its work in the field of international development. Vasko Molini World Bank Vision: Driving Global Change

Molini began his presentation by outlining the World Bank's to-do list, including the establishment of a data development center in Rome aimed at facilitating the production of high-quality, timely micro-data relevant to informed policy-making. in evidence and investment decisions to achieve poverty reduction. , food security and growth. Drawing on his own experiences, Molini recounted his journey from economist to expert practitioner in international development. He shared anecdotes from his time in Mozambique, where he collaborated with the government through the World Bank, focusing on microeconomics and poverty alleviation strategies. Addressing Global Challenges: Insights from the Field

Molini provided insight into current World Bank initiatives, including the ambitious “50×2030” project that aims to collect agricultural statistics from 50 countries in order to develop more effective policies. He underscored the urgency of addressing food security issues and underscored the disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable regions such as Africa, emphasizing the critical role of data analysis in shaping effective policy responses. Throughout the workshop, Molini noted the growing importance of data-based decision-making in international development. He emphasized the key role of econometrics in policy formulation, stressing the need for quality data and rigorous analysis to drive meaningful change. Molini shed light on pressing issues such as food security and climate change, highlighting the disproportionate impact on developing countries. He emphasized the critical role of data analysis and econometrics in informing effective policy responses, stressing the importance of quality over quantity in data collection and analysis. In particular, he highlighted the stark contrast in the effects of climate change between regions, noting that while carbon dioxide emissions in Europe and the Americas may have surface effects, in Africa, they are causing floods, destroying crops and endangering lives. . Presentation of his work

In an interesting presentation, Molini delved into his research on gender equality in labor participation, providing evidence from both developing and developed countries. His work challenged conventional notions of equality, sparking a discussion on the multifaceted nature of gender inequalities in the workforce. As John Cabot University continues to nurture future leaders in economics and development, events such as this inspire to build a more equitable and sustainable world. (Paolo Clemente Resta)

