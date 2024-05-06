Rome will host the international conference on Sport and Spirituality





Around 200 participants will gather in Rome on May 16-18 for the international conference “Putting Our Lives on the Line”, organized by the Vatican and the French Embassy in the Holy See ahead of the Paris Olympics.

By Lisa Zengarini In the context of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the French Embassy in the Holy See and the Dicastery for Culture of the Vatican are organizing an international conference on Sport and Spirituality on May 16-18. Entitled Putting Our Lives on the Line (Mettere la vita in gioco, in Italian) the event will gather around 200 participants professional/paralympic/amateur athletes, representatives of international sports bodies, sports club managers, university students of sports/pedagogy/ sociology. /anthropology/philosophy/theology and pastoral care agents of sport who will reflect on the spiritual implications of what has become one of the most practiced and followed cultural activities in contemporary society. The spiritual dimension of sport Indeed, sport has always had a connection with the spiritual dimension of life, as has been emphasized on several occasions even by Pope Francis, pointed out Cardinal José Tolentino Mendonça, who will open the conference on May 16.







Meeting the Athletica Vaticana sports association, Pope Francis expresses his hope that the spirit of sport can promote peace in the world with war on all horizons, … If we look at the history of sport in parallel with the history of the church, there have been many moments in which sport has been an inspiration and a metaphor for the life of Christians, or Christianity itself has enriched sport with its humanistic vision, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Arsimin said at a press conference on Monday on the event, which was also attended by Mrs. Florence Mangin, the ambassador of France to the Holy See. Church and sports Therefore, the participants will try to understand why sports are so popular today, identify the dangers, assess their importance for building a more fraternal, tolerant and just society and therefore discern how God appears in sports competitions . The scope aims to find an answer to two fundamental questions: What does sport have to say to the Church? and what does the Church have to say about sports?. This is how the title for the conference was chosen, Cardinal Mendonça said.







Pope Francis greets the members of the Italian Federation of Modern Pentathlon and appreciates sports activities as a way to exercise discipline and creativity in the name of our spirit … Topics discussed at the conference The first day (May 16) will deal with the relationship between “Church and Sport”, through the sharing of testimonies of high-level athletes and some concrete pastoral experiences that put sport at the service of the Gospel and the Gospel at the service of sport. The second day (May 17) will focus on the relationship between “Man and Sport”, through the reflection of a group of qualified speakers from Italian and French universities, who will discuss sport in its pedagogical, philosophical, sociological and theological aspects . the importance. The third day (May 18) will have a more practical dimension, with a solidarity sporting event (fraternity relay) to show civil society the social importance of sport itself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/vatican-city/news/2024-05/rome-to-host-international-conference-on-sport-and-spirituality.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

