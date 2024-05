Gaza latest: 'Targeted attacks' continue in Rafah, Israel says – despite Hamas acceptance of Egypt-Qatar ceasefire proposal | World News

The ceasefire proposal, the Rafah strike and student protests – the main developments of the day

If you're just joining us, here's a rundown of today's key developments. Hamas accepts ceasefire deal – but Israel calls it a 'fraud' As we reported, Hamas announced earlier that it had accepted a ceasefire agreement proposed by Egypt and Qatar. But in response, Israel said it had not approved the deal. He also accused Hamas of accepting the proposal as a “fraud” to make Israel appear to be the only side that does not accept a ceasefire. Targeted attacks in Rafah The Israeli military said it was carrying out targeted strikes against Hamas in the region. Earlier, Israel had ordered about 100,000 Palestinians to begin evacuating from the southern city, signaling that a long-promised ground invasion was coming. Biden reiterated Netanyahu 'clear position' on Rafah In a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, President Joe Biden said he reiterated his “clear position” on any potential ground offensive in Rafah. During the 30-minute conversation earlier today, Netanyahu also agreed to ensure that the Kerem Shalom crossing will be kept open for humanitarian aid to those in need. This was the crossing where four IDF soldiers were killed in a Hamas rocket attack yesterday, but it remains a key point for sending international aid into the country. Cambridge and Oxford Protests Students at two of the UK's top-ranked universities set up pro-Palestinian camps. Cambridge students set up rows of tents on the lawns of King's College, while students at Oxford camped outside if the city's Pitt Rivers Museum. A Jewish student at Oxford told Sky News earlier that they had six demands they were calling on the university to adhere to including disclosure of financial information including “direct and indirect investments, land holdings, donations and grants” related to with Israel. Hamas warns Rafah offensive “will be no picnic” Throughout the day, Hamas officials reacted to the potential of an offensive in Rafah. One official, Izzat al Rishq, said a military offensive in the city would also put any negotiations on a ceasefire deal “at risk”.

