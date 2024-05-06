Funding news for global health researchers: 6 May 2024





On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week. Special announcements Fogarty welcomes new director Fogarty International Center (FIC) welcomes Dr. Kathleen Neuzil as FIC's 13th director and the first woman to hold the position permanently. An internationally known researcher, Dr. Neuzil focuses on vaccine development and vaccine introduction in low- and middle-income countries and regions. Fogarty offers HIV grant supplements Fogarty, supported with funding from the Office of AIDS Research (OAR) at NIH invites additional applications from currently funded HIV/AIDS research or research training grants to initiate research on the emerging need to address critical gaps in understanding of impact of HIV on health. of Women Living with HIV (WLWH). The next featured event Register for the 2024 Burma Global Health Lecture, June 5 The Fogarty International Center and the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) present the 2024 David E. Barmes Global Health Lecture 2024: The Global Response to HIV/AIDS: Then, Now, Future, by Ambassador Dr. John Nkengasong, US Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Official of the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy. The lecture will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00 PM ET (US) on the NIH campus and virtually. US Government Affairs in Global Health These vacancies are open to US citizens and US nationals only. Foreign nationals or lawful permanent residents are not eligible for consideration. Doctor – Public Health The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is seeking two physicians, (Physician – Public Health – GP-15) (Physician – Public Health/Bilingual GP-14) in locations around the globe. Future deadlines for Fogarty's funding opportunities

Future deadlines for all Fogarty funding opportunities Funding opportunities in which Fogarty is a partner: Administrative allowances for current grantees: Current Fogarty recipients can apply for additional funding through the announcements below: All administrative allowances Financing options NIH funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign collaboration: NIH funding opportunities for which foreign organizations and/or foreign components of US organizations may apply: NIH funding opportunities to which foreign components may apply: Other funding news

Other funding updates that may be of interest to global health researchers. NIH General Notices: Notices of changes in NIH funding opportunities: NIH Notices of Special Interest (NOSIs): Non-NIH Funding Opportunities: 2024-2025

Burke HGHI Burke on Climate and Health applications are now open! The scholarship award includes a stipend of $75,000 per year for a total of up to two years to support climate and health-related scholarship. During the fellowship period, the Climate and Health Fellows will be an integral member of the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Salata Institute and will participate in inter-university engagements on climate change.

Deadline for applications: May 31, 2024

US-Japan Cooperative Medical Sciences Program (USJCMSP) Collaborative Awards..

Application deadline: June 3, 2024

WHO Unit on Health Ethics and Governance invites proposals designed to help promote ethically sound and equitable climate and health research. Proposals should clearly identify the intended outcomes and describe how these can support the development of ethical research on health and climate change.

Application deadline: June 17, 2024

