News & Calls – International Plant Protection Convention





Viewing articles from April, 2024 Now available: Involvement Guide for International Plant Health Day 2024 Posted IN Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 12:29 p.m International Plant Health Day, celebrated every May 12, is just around the corner. Download the Get Involved guide on how you can observe the day and engage governments, media, youth, the public and other stakeholders Read more Assessing Phytosanitary Capacity to Strengthen Egypt's Food Security and Agricultural Trade Posted IN Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 09:57 Cairo, April 29, 2024 To increase agricultural production, food security and national phytosanitary capacity to prevent the introduction and spread of plant pests and diseases, Egypt is launching a Phytosanitary Capacity Assessment (PCE) with the aim of assessing Read more CPM-18 builds momentum for robust global plant health systems Posted IN Monday, April 29, 2024, 08:24 Rome, April 24, 2024. The 18th session of the Commission on Phytosanitary Measures (CPM-18) concluded with applause for the plant health community on the remarkable progress made in advancing phytosanitary excellence and commitments to promote stronger and more efficient Read more Focus: Building a resilient plant health system in Senegal Posted IN Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 11:28 a.m In the last decade, Senegal has achieved notable success in developing its phytosanitary systems, thanks to its participation in various national and international initiatives. This progress has contributed to significant grain production in the country and increased volume Read more CPM-18 delegates underline the vital role of implementation and capacity development for phytosanitary excellence Posted IN Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 11:04 am Rome, April 19, 2024. Delegates from the contracting parties of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), gathered at the eighteenth session of the Commission on Phytosanitary Measures (CPM-18), have emphasized the value of IPPC implementation and capacity development activities in support of Read more Now available: IPPC Secretary's Presentation on the Africa Phytosanitary Program (APP) Posted IN Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 11:19 am The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) is pleased to inform the plant health community that the presentation on the African Phytosanitary Program (APP), presented by the IPPC Secretary during the eighteenth session of the Commission on Phytosanitary Measures (CPM-18) Read more Out Now: IPPC Annual Report 2023 Posted IN Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 11:19 am The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) is pleased to announce that the IPPC Annual Report for 2023 has been published and is now available online. The report provides an overview of IPPC's key activities and achievements Read more CPM-18 delegates share country experiences in preventing the introduction and spread of Fusarium banana disease Posted IN Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 4:34 p.m Rome, April 17, 2024. Plant health stakeholders, including representatives from National Plant Protection Organizations (NPPOs), the private sector and academia attending the 18th session of the Commission on Phytosanitary Measures (CPM-18), attended a side session to share lessons Read more Plant health and e-commerce: Countries share knowledge, experiences to protect plant resources and trade Posted IN Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 1:12 p.m Rome, April 16, 2024. On the sidelines of the 18th session of the Committee on Phytosanitary Measures (CPM-18), the IPPC contracting parties discussed how e-commerce and the movement of plants and plant products through postal and courier services has become possible. Read more Now available: New IPPC Green Book design Posted IN Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 08:39 The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) is pleased to inform the plant health community that the booklet of the revised text of the convention (1997) is now available as an online publication, in a new design. Commonly referred to as Read more CPM-18: Update on side sessions Posted IN Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 08:37 The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) is pleased to inform the plant health community that information on side sessions of the 18th Session of the Commission on Phytosanitary Measures (CPM-18) is now available on the website of the IPPC. side Read more The IPPC Secretariat publishes a new website on Fusarium TR4 Posted IN Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 08:35 The Secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) is pleased to announce the addition of a new website to the International Phytosanitary Portal, focusing on Fusarium oxysporum p. sp. cubense Tropical Race 4 (TR4). The website provides an overview of Read more

