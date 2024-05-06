Hacienda La Puente Unified Receives Top Ranking in U.S. News & World Report's Best High Schools





Hacienda La Puente Unified School District is home to four comprehensive high schools, each offering a unique blend of programs and resources to support each student on their path to success. These schools were ranked in the top 32% of schools in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report's Best High School Rankings, released April 23. In partnership with global research firm RTI International, US News evaluated approximately 25,000 public high schools and ranked 17,660 across the United States. The best performers were selected according to weighted scores six indicators of school quality, placing all four schools in the top 32% of the country. Additionally, Glen A. Wilson was ranked in the top 5% of all high schools in California for the second year in a row. “We are extremely proud of all of our high schools and their commitment to student success,” said Hacienda La Puente Unified High School Principal Dr. Mark Anderson. “These rankings highlight the hard work and dedication of our students, educators, staff and school communities and underscore our commitment to providing vibrant programs and resources to ensure college and career readiness.” Recently named a 2024 California Distinguished School and 2023 National Blue Ribbon School, Glen A. Wilson High follows a comprehensive framework of instructional initiatives designed to empower students by giving them the authority, capacity and responsibility to master their learning. their college and career readiness. The school offers students seven unique Career Technical Education (CTE) pathways to inspire their passions. Students are encouraged to further their interests through more than 50 clubs on campus, including an award-winning Science Olympiad team. Los Altos High is known for its vibrant school culture and community support. Students can gain hands-on experience in one of six CTE pathways available to them, including a new aviation program starting in the 2024-25 school year and a 25-year engineering pathway. In addition to its strong academic focus, the school has a vibrant theater group, a top-notch dance team, and outstanding choirs that perform throughout the community. “At Hacienda La Puente Unified, we are committed to fostering educational environments that support each student's unique journey to success,” said Board of Education President Christine H. Salazar. “We would not have achieved this award without our outstanding AP programs, all of which have earned a spot on the AP School Honor Roll and received the AP Access Award for the 2022-23 school year for developing programs that create a culture to go to college and ensure that course work is equally available to all students.” William Workman High offers a range of CTE pathways, including a thriving music program, a state-of-the-art automotive track and a cutting-edge multimedia track, and is also home to the District's only early college program, the Early College Academy Network Workman. The program is made possible through its partnership with the College of Mt. San Antonio, allowing students to earn college credit on their campus. Students in this program have the opportunity to earn a high school diploma and an associate degree upon graduation. La Puente High School offers five CTE tracks, including the Public Safety Long Track, which has offered students a three-year criminal justice, forensic science and emergency dispatch program for nearly two decades. Students who pass the capstone project earn a Dispatcher Certification, qualifying them to work as Police Dispatchers. Additionally, the school partners with the College of Mt. San Antonio to bring students the Upward Bound program, which provides academic services designed to enhance educational success, including tutoring, mentoring, financial guidance, cultural enrichment activities and more. In addition to the high school recognitions, Hacienda La Puente Unified's nine elementary schools and four high schools scored in the top 28% of schools in the state based on U.S. News & World Report's top elementary and middle school rankings. published in November 2023. “Our schools have created environments where students can thrive academically and grow personally, thanks to dedicated educators, innovative programs and strong community support,” said Superintendent Dr. Alfonso Jiménez. “We are excited to continue to build on this success and provide even more opportunities for our students to achieve their dreams.” PHOTO CAPTION: HLPUSD_BESTSCHOOLS: Hacienda La Puente Unified's four comprehensive high schools are ranked in the top 32% of schools in US News & World Report's 2024 Best High Schools ranking, released April 23.

