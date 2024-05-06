Chinese fighter sets Aussie Helo on fire in 'unprofessional' act, officials say





Royal Australian Air Force MH-60R. RAAF photo A People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) fighter jet dropped flames in front of a Royal Australian Navy MH-60R over the Yellow Sea on Saturday, an action the Australian government called unsafe and unprofessional, according to a Monday RELEASE.

In the announcement of the Australian Department of Defense it is said that the destroyer HMAS Hobart (DDG39) was in international waters in the Yellow Sea undertaking routine activities as part of Operation Argos Australia's contribution to international efforts to enforce United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea when on Saturday, an MH helicopter -60R was issued by Hobart was intercepted by a PLAAF fighter jet. The aircraft launched flames across the ADF helicopter's flight path. According to the statement, while no personnel on board were injured and no damage was caused to the helicopter, the safety and well-being of ADF personnel continues to be a high priority for Australia. Australia expects all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a professional and safe manner, the statement said. The Defense has, for decades, undertaken maritime surveillance activities in the region and does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and flight in international waters and airspace, the announcement concluded. Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles said Australian News Channel 9 News that the PLAAF jet burst into flames about 300 meters in front of the MH-60R while at an altitude of 60 meters higher than the MH-60R, requiring the helicopter to take evasive action to avoid being hit. from the flames. The defense chief said the Australian government had formally expressed concern to the Chinese government and Hobart will continue its work on the implementation of UN sanctions. Since 2018, a number of countries have had ships and aircraft conducting patrols, monitoring and conducting surveillance of North Korea's violations of UN sanctions through ship-to-ship transfers of goods. In recent years, Canadian aircraft and Australian warships have faced harassment from the Chinese military, which claims such missions are cover for reconnaissance and surveillance missions in China. In October 2023, a Chinese fighter jet threw flames in front of a Royal Canadian Navy helicopter. The Pentagon last year released data on unsecured wiretapping by the Chinese military in the western Pacific. Last November, the destroyer CNS of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). Ningbo (139) used its sonar in the vicinity of the RAN frigate HMAS Toowoomba (FFH156), while the Australian ship had divers in the waters of the East China Sea. The divers suffered minor injuries as a result of the action of the PLAN ships. Toowoomba was also conducting an Operation Argos patrol at the time. The Chinese military denied committing such an act and accused Australia of reckless accusations. Connected

