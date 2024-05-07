Kingman plays a double on 1000 Guineas Day

Europe

Kingman filly upsets G1 1000 Guineas

Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum's 3-year-old blue blood Widowhood (GB) (Kingman {GB}) flew home late to triumph in the G1 QIPCO 1000 Guineas and spring a second surprise of the weekend in Newmarket's mile Classics. The Roger Varian-trained jockey was last in the early going and looked to be struggling, but the question was put to him by jockey Silvestre De Sousa and the 28-1 shot found the momentum to power home and win in the closing stages.

The second was trained by Donnacha O'Brien The beauty of fate (Ire) (Caravaggio {USA}) and leading candidate Christopher Head-trained Ramatuelle (USA) (Justify {USA}) stuck in third place. Elmalka took her record to two wins from three starts having won her maiden at Southwell in her only start at two, then on her 2024 season debut she ran third in the G3 Fred Darling S. at Newbury.

It's no surprise because I wouldn't have run it if I didn't think it would run well, but you don't go into these races thinking you're going to win, Varian said. She ran a great race at Newbury and was green as grass and credit to James Doyle for giving her a super ride on the day. He got an education for her and she finished strong. We weren't set to run in Guinea that day, but the complete turnaround in the last two weeks has been pretty incredible.

She looked fantastic, ate everything in front of her and worked well. I was in two minds about running it because I didn't want to do the wrong thing, but that's why we're here, right, to date? I was thinking about the race at Epsom against the older players and then I might miss Ascot and go to Falmouth fresh. Anyway, 'Plan A' has come out and we are satisfied.

It is very special indeed to train the winner for His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, who has supported me throughout my career and supported Michael Jarvis before me. She is a homebred and out of Nahrain who was my first Group 1 winner the first year I trained, winning the Opera Prize. You can't get any more special than that. But it's a team effort and these things don't happen by accident. It's a big thrill and it hasn't fully sunk in.

Eighth foal of G1 Prix de l'Opera and G1 Flower Bowl Invitational heroine Nahrain (GB) (Selkirk {USA}), Elmalka is a half-sister to triple Group 1 winner Benbatl (GB), a son of Dubavi (Ire), and for the winner placed in shares Euphrates (Ire) (Dubawi {Ire}). Benbatl retired to stay in Japan at Big Red Farm in 2022 and in 2024, he will travel to Victorias Woodside Park. 2-year-old Nahrain gelding from Frankel (GB) is named Salaal (Ire), while she also has a yearling colt Night Of Thunder (Ire).

Elmalka is the eighth Classic winner for Kingman (GB) who now has 11 Group 1 winners and 78 stakes winners globally. He is available to Australian breeders on Southern Hemisphere time and his G1 winner JJ Atkins S. King Colorado just announced for Widden Victoria for 2024. Also, son of Kingman The King of Comedy (Ire) stands in New Zealand at Novara Park Stud.

Fastnet Rock mare wins G2 Dahlia S.

The G2 Dahlia S. on the Guineas race card was won by the 5-year-old mare Stay alert (GB) (Fastnet Rock) for trainer Hughie Morrison and owner/producers Ben and Sir Martyn Arbib. She won by 3.5 liters The running lion (GB) (Roaring Lion {USA}) placed third Caernarfon (GB) (Cityscape {GB}) a few more lengths further on.

Stay Alert won three races as a 3-year-old, including the G3 Legacy Cup, but mixed her form last season to four with her best run coming second in the G1 Pretty Polly S. That was her run first this season.

We looked after him as a youngster and didn't run him on fast ground very often. But she always had a serious drive and comes from a well-to-do family, Morrison said.

She was going to retire, but then her owners changed their minds and decided to go elsewhere. I had actually thought it would be a good idea to retire her, as she made the most beautiful navy, she got everything you could want.

The obvious next race is the Pretty Polly at the Curragh, in which she was a very unlucky second last year. Well, maybe enter it in Eclipse, and other races like that.

Fixed rock, who recently retired from stud duties, has 193 stakes winners. His last boat trip to Ireland was in 2021, with the Australian Stud Book showing he returned to Australia on 20 July 2021.

Stay Alert is the sixth and final winning mare of the group Working (GB) (Galileo {Ire}) who also produced a Listed winner Star Rock (GB) (Fastnet Rock) as well as the unraced dam of last years Group 2 winner Sumo Sam (GB) (Nathaniel {Ire}).

Double for Kingman with the Listed win

The Guineas card opened with the Listed Pretty Polly S. and the race predicted the Guineas after being won by a 3-year-old daughter of Kingman (GB) in Friendly soul (GB). Kingman scored a double for the day with the Guineas winner in Race 4. Friendly Soul has now won both of her starts, with her other victory a 2-year-old over a mile last year.

I think she's a beautiful girl and I think she's full of a mile and a quarter. She could be a darling for a visit to Chantilly, co-head coach John Gosden said.

Friendly Soul is the seventh G3 Saint-Cloud Prix de Flore winning mare stakes winner In Clover (GB) (Inchinor {GB}), whose other stakes winners include G1 winner Prix de l'Opra We are (Ire) (Dansili {GB}), winner of the G1 Prix du Cadran Call The Wind (GB) (Frankel {GB}), winner of G1 Rothschild With you (GB) (Dansili {GB}), Listed winner Clover of dreams (GB) (Oasis Dream {GB}), Listed winner Incahoots (GB) (Oasis Dream {GB}) and listed winner In the crowd (GB) (Dubawi {Ire}).