UMD advances two impactful student-led projects at the international U21 RISE exhibition





The University of Maryland is proud to announce two student-led projects BetterU and Dialectable as its representatives for this year's Universitas21 (U21) RISE Showcase and Awards. U21s RISE (Real Impact on Society and Environment) is an international showcase of student achievements in sustainability and social innovation. It is designed to accelerate the scale and impact of student-led projects by connecting them with a network of experts in academia and industry. It can be difficult to take a social enterprise or innovation idea beyond small-scale local implementation to something larger, the U21 team noted on their website. RISE helps students realize this goal for their projects by giving them access to a global audience of potential supporters. As representatives of UMD, each student team will create a video to present their project to potential international collaborators. U21 will review applications from institutions across its international network and announce the awards in mid-June. Those selected projects will be eligible for additional funding and guidance. Each year, RISE welcomes network members to submit projects that focus on addressing global challenges as outlined by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. UMD is one of 29 members of the U21 network, which brings together research-intensive universities from six continents to share knowledge, learning and perspectives. To select UMD's representatives for RISE, the Do Good Institute and Maryland Globals Global Learning Initiatives (GLI) hosted a campus-wide competition. As winners of the UMD competition, in addition to serving as UMD RISE representatives, these projects also each receive $1,000 in total funding from the Do Good Institute and GLI. U21 RISE nominees BetterU empowers individuals to be their best selves with the fun and engaging habit tracking app solution. BetterU's focus on encouraging sustainable, positive health habits enables individuals to take proactive steps toward their wellness. Project Leader: Saurabh Chapagain 25, Undergraduate, Technology Entrepreneurship Dialectable aims to facilitate cultural preservation and deeper social connections through learning a common language. The app will use conversation-based mini-games, goal trackers and unlockable avatars to help immigrants learn or relearn their native language using ancestral knowledge. Project Manager: Michelle Akem 26, undergraduate, Biology/Information Science Read the full project descriptions. Office of International Affairs Special Award 2024 The Maryland Globals GLI team also awards the OIA Special Award for any project that is in the early stages, showing great potential as future candidates for U21 RISE. wINNERS

This year, the GLI team has selected two student projects for this recognition: CerviCare focuses on improving accessibility to cervical cancer screening, with a particular focus on reducing inequality. Laughter is a personal finance app that simplifies money management for young people. Kulqis' financial forecasting feature sets it apart from other apps. Read the full project descriptions. Honorable mention Chapter of Global Brigades-UMD involves student volunteers and medical professionals working alongside local communities and staff to implement sustainable health systems.

