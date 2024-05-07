A history of the NZSL and Parliament















A woman watches Parliament 101: How Parliament Works. Source: Parliamentary Service NZSL became an official language with the passing of the New Zealand Sign Language Act in April 2006. This was an important step in protecting the language and normalizing NZSL as a way for Deaf people to communicate. With the adoption of this law, sign language interpreters became a legal right and the use of interpreters increased in various fields, starting with the justice system. Before that, deaf people relied on lip reading and verbal communication. Parliament also made provisions to allow interpretation of certain debates. Special arrangements were made when debates were held that were of particular importance to the deaf and hard of hearing community. Deadline: IN 2012, The first Deaf member of parliament, Mojo Mathers, gave her first speech with the help of a sign language interpreter. IN 2014, the Standing Order was amended to allow members to address the House in New Zealand Sign Language. Under these standing orders, a member may address the Speaker in English, Mori or New Zealand Sign Language. IN 2018it was announced that the NZSL would provide oral questions in perpetuity, but this was discontinued later that year due to the pressure it was putting on the pool of interpreters available to deaf people. IN 2023Disability Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan answered a question in the House of Representatives using NZSL for the first time. Parliament continues to promote accessibility through NZSL resources that enable people to learn more about Parliament in NZSL. You can find a series of videos that were created in partnership with Deaf Aotearoa to help explain parliamentary events here. Since the passing of the New Zealand Sign Language Bill, Parliament has made an increased effort to ensure that Deaf people are able to participate in democracy in their first language. As the Standing Order mentions, the process of interpretation is not simply a matter of literal transliteration from one language to another.

