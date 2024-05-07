5 workers dead after building collapses in South AfricaExBulletin







AP CAPE TOWN, South Africa Rescuers worked through the night searching for dozens of construction workers buried for more than 12 hours under concrete rubble after a high-rise apartment complex under construction collapsed in a coastal town in South Africa. Authorities said early Tuesday that the death toll had risen to five, while 49 workers remained unaccounted for in the wreckage of the building, which collapsed on Monday afternoon. Authorities said 21 other workers were rescued from the wreckage and taken to various hospitals, with at least 11 of them suffering serious injuries. The collapse occurred in the town of George, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Cape Town on South Africa's southern coast. More than 100 emergency personnel and other responders were at the scene, using sniffer dogs to locate the workers, some of whom were believed to be buried under large slabs of concrete that fell on them when the five-story building collapsed. Large cranes and other heavy lifting equipment were brought to the site to assist with rescue efforts, and high beam floodlights were erected to allow search and rescue personnel to work at night. There were 75 workers at the construction site when the building collapsed, George Township said. He said three rescue teams were working at separate locations around the collapsed building where they believed construction workers might be. Family and friends of the workers gathered at the nearby municipal offices. “Our thoughts are with the families and all those affected who continue to await word of their loved ones,” said George's chief executive Leon Van Wyk.

AP Authorities were investigating what caused the tragedy and a case was opened by police, but there was no immediate information on why the building suddenly collapsed. CCTV footage from a nearby house showed the concrete structure and metal scaffolding around it collapsed at 2.09pm on Monday afternoon, sending a plume of dust rising over the neighbourhood. People came running out of other buildings after the collapse, with some of them screaming and shouting. Marco Ferreira, a local representative of the non-governmental organization Gift of the Givers, was in the country with a team to provide support and food and drink to the rescuers on Monday. Gift of the Givers is a charity that often helps during disasters in South Africa. It also provided three sniffer and handler dogs to help with the search, Ferreira said. “The situation at this stage is still very much in the rescue stages,” Ferreira told television news channel eNCA. “We don't know, it will probably go on for days. There are some cranes there to help lift the concrete. But it's not a pretty sight.” The Western Cape provincial government sent the head of its disaster response unit from Cape Town to George to oversee the rescue operation and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, head of the provincial government, was also at the scene. Winde said the provincial government had also sent additional resources to help. “All necessary support has been provided to emergency personnel to expedite their response. For now, officials are focused on saving lives. That is our top priority at this stage,” Winde said in a statement. The national government was being briefed on the rescue operation, Winde said.

