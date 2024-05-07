Australia accuses China of unsafe behavior when fighter jets burst into flames

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia has protested to Beijing through multiple channels that a Chinese fighter jet set an Australian navy helicopter on fire over international waters, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

Beijing responded that the Australian plane deliberately flew close to China's airspace in a provocative move and should have been warned.

The incident occurred on Saturday as the Australian air war destroyer HMAS Hobart was enforcing UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea in international waters in the Yellow Sea, Australian officials said on Monday. No injuries or damage were reported.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian public expected an explanation from China.

We have just made it very clear to China that this is unprofessional and unacceptable, Albanese told Nine Network television.

We have made it very clear… through all our channels, with all the measures at our disposal, including here publicly, Albanese said.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said at a regular briefing on Tuesday that China lodged a formal protest with Australia over its military's dangerous moves.

What actually happened is an Australian military aircraft deliberately flew within a narrow swath of China's airspace in a provocative move that jeopardizes China's maritime and air security in the name of enforcing a UN Security Council resolution. ,” spokesman Lin Jian said.

The Chinese military took the necessary measures at the scene to warn and alert the Australian side, he added.

Lin said China asked Australia to stop its provocations to prevent misunderstandings and miscalculations.

Albanese said it was important for Australian officials to speak out when such events occur.

It is important that we make our position clear, which has been done at the diplomatic level, at the governmental level, but also defense to defense. And all these roads have become clear. We have made this issue public so that we can express very clearly and unequivocally that this behavior is unacceptable, said the Prime Minister.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Monday that a Chinese Chengdu J-10 fighter jet launched flames into the flight path of an Australian Navy Seahawk helicopter based out of Hobart.

He said the flames were 300 meters (986 feet) in front of the helicopter and 60 meters (197 feet) above it, and the helicopter pilot had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the flames.

The fallout from being hit by the flames would have been significant, Marles said.

We will not be deterred from engaging in lawful activities and activities that are there to enforce UN sanctions regarding North Korea, Marles added.

It was the most serious encounter between the two nations' forces since Australia accused the Chinese destroyer CNS Ningbo of injuring Australian navy divers with sonar pulses in Japanese waters in November. Australia said China ignored a security warning to keep away from the Australian frigate HMAS Toowoomba.

China maintains that the encounter took place outside Japanese territorial waters and that the Chinese warship did not cause any damage.

Albanese said the meeting will be set up with Chinese Premier Li Qiang when he visits Australia next month.

Albanese referred to the period from 2020 when China ended minister-to-minister discussions with the previous Australian government which lost power in the 2022 election.

One of the things that was broken over a period of time was any dialogue. Dialogue is important. It is always important to have communication channels, Albanese told reporters.

During a visit to China in early November, Albanese invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Australia for the first time in a decade as bilateral relations have improved in recent years from unprecedented lows. He said on Tuesday that Xi will not visit Australia this year.

But Albanese said he expected to have a face-to-face engagement with the Chinese leader when they both attend the G20 and APEC summits later this year.

Australian National University naval expert and former naval officer Jennifer Parker described China's use of flares as extremely dangerous.

If the helicopter had ingested one of the flames in its engine, it could have shut down the helicopter's engines and we could have seen the helicopter needing to leave with possible injury or loss of life, Parker told the Australian Broadcasting Corp .

So this is not normal by any stretch of the imagination, Parker added. Obstruction of the flight path I would interpret as a violation of international law.

Associated Press writer Simina Mistreanu in Taipei, Taiwan, and video producer Olivia Zhang in Beijing contributed to this report.