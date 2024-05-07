International
Australia accuses China of unsafe behavior when fighter jets burst into flames
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia has protested to Beijing through multiple channels that a Chinese fighter jet set an Australian navy helicopter on fire over international waters, the prime minister said on Tuesday.
Beijing responded that the Australian plane deliberately flew close to China's airspace in a provocative move and should have been warned.
The incident occurred on Saturday as the Australian air war destroyer HMAS Hobart was enforcing UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea in international waters in the Yellow Sea, Australian officials said on Monday. No injuries or damage were reported.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian public expected an explanation from China.
We have just made it very clear to China that this is unprofessional and unacceptable, Albanese told Nine Network television.
We have made it very clear… through all our channels, with all the measures at our disposal, including here publicly, Albanese said.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said at a regular briefing on Tuesday that China lodged a formal protest with Australia over its military's dangerous moves.
What actually happened is an Australian military aircraft deliberately flew within a narrow swath of China's airspace in a provocative move that jeopardizes China's maritime and air security in the name of enforcing a UN Security Council resolution. ,” spokesman Lin Jian said.
The Chinese military took the necessary measures at the scene to warn and alert the Australian side, he added.
Lin said China asked Australia to stop its provocations to prevent misunderstandings and miscalculations.
Albanese said it was important for Australian officials to speak out when such events occur.
It is important that we make our position clear, which has been done at the diplomatic level, at the governmental level, but also defense to defense. And all these roads have become clear. We have made this issue public so that we can express very clearly and unequivocally that this behavior is unacceptable, said the Prime Minister.
Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Monday that a Chinese Chengdu J-10 fighter jet launched flames into the flight path of an Australian Navy Seahawk helicopter based out of Hobart.
He said the flames were 300 meters (986 feet) in front of the helicopter and 60 meters (197 feet) above it, and the helicopter pilot had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the flames.
The fallout from being hit by the flames would have been significant, Marles said.
We will not be deterred from engaging in lawful activities and activities that are there to enforce UN sanctions regarding North Korea, Marles added.
It was the most serious encounter between the two nations' forces since Australia accused the Chinese destroyer CNS Ningbo of injuring Australian navy divers with sonar pulses in Japanese waters in November. Australia said China ignored a security warning to keep away from the Australian frigate HMAS Toowoomba.
China maintains that the encounter took place outside Japanese territorial waters and that the Chinese warship did not cause any damage.
Albanese said the meeting will be set up with Chinese Premier Li Qiang when he visits Australia next month.
Albanese referred to the period from 2020 when China ended minister-to-minister discussions with the previous Australian government which lost power in the 2022 election.
One of the things that was broken over a period of time was any dialogue. Dialogue is important. It is always important to have communication channels, Albanese told reporters.
During a visit to China in early November, Albanese invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Australia for the first time in a decade as bilateral relations have improved in recent years from unprecedented lows. He said on Tuesday that Xi will not visit Australia this year.
But Albanese said he expected to have a face-to-face engagement with the Chinese leader when they both attend the G20 and APEC summits later this year.
Australian National University naval expert and former naval officer Jennifer Parker described China's use of flares as extremely dangerous.
If the helicopter had ingested one of the flames in its engine, it could have shut down the helicopter's engines and we could have seen the helicopter needing to leave with possible injury or loss of life, Parker told the Australian Broadcasting Corp .
So this is not normal by any stretch of the imagination, Parker added. Obstruction of the flight path I would interpret as a violation of international law.
___
Associated Press writer Simina Mistreanu in Taipei, Taiwan, and video producer Olivia Zhang in Beijing contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/australia-accuses-china-unsafe-behavior-fighter-jet-released-109949493
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Met Gala Shows Where the Power in Fashion Lies, Which Makes Zendaya's Choice Intriguing | Met Gala
- Australia accuses China of unsafe behavior when fighter jets burst into flames
- AR Rahman shares video of actor Kumarimuthu talking about humility; fans claim this is a dig at Ilaiyaraaja | Tamil News
- US Ambassador Engages with PTI Leaders to Discuss Pakistan's Stability, Reforms
- Veteran Marathi actor Kshitji Zarapkar loses battle with cancer at 54
- Taiwan secures participation in all table tennis events of the Paris Olympics
- Menswear Multiverse: Arjun Saluja, Jaywalking and Countrymade take center stage at GQ x FDCI Men's Edit fashion presentation
- Israel says it controls the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing BBC News
- West Sulawesi's economic growth is fifth highest nationally
- UK suspects China behind cyberattack on soldier data
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Heeramandi actor Shekhar Suman joins BJP
- First-year Professional Women's Hockey League benefits from increased interest in women's sports | News, sports, jobs