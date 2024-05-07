The world reacts to the order to evacuate Rafah from Israel Israel's War on Gaza News

The Israeli military has ordered tens of thousands of Palestinians to leave Rafah amid growing fears of a ground attack on the southern Gaza city, where 1.4 million people displaced by Israel's war in Gaza have sought refuge.

An Israeli military spokesman told reporters that about 100,000 people in eastern Rafah must be evacuated to an expanded humanitarian zone on the coast.

The order came on Monday shortly before Hamas approved a proposal for a ceasefire in the seven-month-old Gaza war put forward by mediators Qatar and Egypt.

Israel has said the proposal does not meet its requirements and said its war cabinet has decided that the country will continue its operation in Rafah.

Late Monday evening, the Israeli army escalated its bombardment of the city.

There has been an escalation of airstrikes and artillery shelling in the eastern part of Rafah, Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum said, reporting from Rafah.

There was talk of incessant bombing of residential buildings. The vast majority of residents there have started to leave the area where the Israeli army is trying to mobilize more troops, he added.

Here's how the world reacted to Israel's evacuation order:

Hamas

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told the Reuters news agency that Israel's evacuation order and expected offensive is a dangerous escalation that will have consequences.

We confirm that any military offensive in Rafah will be no picnic for the occupying fascist army. Our brave resistance led by them, the Qassam Brigades, is fully prepared to protect our people and defeat this enemy, Hamas said in a statement.

Israel

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the country's war aims remain the same.

Our just war in Gaza continues with the same goals: the release of all hostages and the defeat of Hamas, he said.

Palestinian Authority

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbass spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said: The occupying authorities have in fact begun preparations to commit the greatest crime of genocide by occupying Rafah.

The American administration, which provides financial and military support to the occupation and stands against the international community to prevent the implementation of resolutions of international legitimacy and the cessation of aggression, is [one] This encourages Netanyahu and his leaders to continue their massacres against the Palestinian people, he said in a statement.

People in Rafah

Mohammad Al Najar, 23, who lives in western Rafah, told Reuters that people have nowhere to go.

No area is safe. All that remains in Gaza is death. I would like to erase these past seven months from my memory. So many of our dreams and hopes have been dashed, he said.

Aminah Adwan told Reuters: The biggest genocide will happen, the biggest catastrophe will happen in Rafah.

I call on the entire Arab world to intervene for a ceasefire. Let them step in and save us from what we are.

Egypt

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement urged Israel to exercise the highest levels of restraint and avoid any further escalation at this highly sensitive time with negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners ongoing.

The Egyptian statement said an Israeli attack on Rafah would create extreme humanitarian risks that threaten more than a million Palestinians in the area.

Jordan

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement that another massacre of Palestinians is underway.

The failure to prevent the carnage will be an indelible stain on the Intl Cmyt [international community]. Many massacres have been allowed. Enough.

Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia has warned of the dangers of Israeli forces targeting the city of Rafah.

The Ministry confirms the categorical rejection of the Kingdoms to the ongoing flagrant violations by the occupying forces of all international resolutions calling for the cessation of these massacres and their violation of international law and international humanitarian law without prevention, which worsens the humanitarian crisis and limits efforts international for peace, the ministry said.

European Union

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: Israel's evacuation orders for civilians in Rafah portend the worst: more war and famine.

It is unacceptable. Israel must desist from a ground offensive and implement the UNCLOS [UN Security Council Resolution] 2728. The EU, with the International Community, can and should act to prevent such a scenario, Borrell said on the X social media platform.

France

The French embassy in Israel released a statement saying President Emmanuel Macron spoke Sunday with Netanyahu by phone.

Macron reiterated his firm opposition to the planned Israeli offensive in Rafah and the urgent need to ensure a massive influx of humanitarian aid through all entry points into the Gaza Strip, the embassy said.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said the country also recalls that the forced displacement of a civilian population constitutes a war crime under international law.

United States

In a statement, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council said Monday that the U.S. cannot talk about [Israeli military] operations.

We have made our positions clear to the Israeli government and the President for a major ground occupation of Rafah [Joe Biden] will talk to the prime minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] today. We continue to believe that a hostage deal is the best way to preserve the lives of the hostages and avoid an occupation of Rafah, where more than a million people have taken refuge. These talks are ongoing now.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK was deeply concerned about a possible offensive in Rafah.

We are deeply concerned about the possibility of a military incursion into Rafah, given the number of civilians who have taken refuge there and the importance of that passage for aid, he told broadcaster Sky News.

David Lammy, the UK's shadow foreign secretary, said an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would be catastrophic.

It must not go ahead, the Labor Party politician wrote on X, calling for an immediate ceasefire, release of prisoners and unimpeded aid to Gaza.

United Nations agencies

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said: An Israeli offensive in Rafah would mean more civilian suffering and death.

The consequences would be devastating for 1.4 million people. UNRWA is not evacuating: The agency will maintain a presence in Rafah for as long as possible and continue to provide rescue assistance, the agency said in a social media post.

James Elder, spokesman for UNICEF, said a military offensive in Rafah would be horrific.

As surprising as this is, it seems to be happening, he told Al Jazeera, warning that it would be disaster upon disaster.

It has nowhere to go. This idea of ​​safe zones, which was first mooted in November, completely ignores the fact that a safe zone is not only about not bombing it, although safe zones are being bombed, it is about making sure that people have access to water, sanitation and food, Plaku. said.

NGOs and human rights organizations

Save the Children warned that time is running out to protect children in Rafah ahead of the expected attack.

We hoped this day would never come, said Inger Ashing, the aid group's CEO, warning that an incursion would not only endanger the lives of more than 600,000 children, but also severely impact the humanitarian aid response to Gaza. .

Forcefully moving people out of Rafah while further cutting off the aid response is likely to seal the fate of many children, Ashing said, urging countries to act now to protect civilians and prevent atrocities.

Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said: The Israeli military offensive in Rafah could lead to the deadliest phase of this conflict, causing terrible suffering for the approximately 1.4 million displaced civilians in the area.

He noted that the area is already overcrowded and without vital services.

The lack of these basic guarantees of safety and return, as required by international humanitarian law, qualifies Israel's relocation directives as forcible transfer, which constitutes a serious violation of international law, he said.

Any Israeli military operation in Rafah, which has become the world's largest cluster of displacement camps, will cause potential mass atrocities, Egeland added.