Somalia: Death of 23 civilians in Turkish military drone strikes could trigger new war crimes investigation

Fourteen children were killed and 17 civilians were injured in the attacks in March

The families of the victims must receive compensation

Indiscriminate attacks can constitute war crimes

Two attacks that killed 23 civilians during Somali military operations backed by Turkish drones should be investigated as war crimes, Amnesty International said today.

Civilians killed in the March 18, 2024 attacks included 14 children, five women and four men. Another 17 civilians were injured in the attacks: 11 children, two women and four men. All are from the marginalized Gorgaarte clan.

The attacks hit Jaffey Farm, about three kilometers west of the village of Bagdad in the Lower Shabelle region, between 8:00pm and 8:30pm. Victims and other residents told Amnesty International that the drone strikes followed heavy ground fighting that began earlier in the day between the Al-Shabaab armed group and Somali security forces near the villages of Jambaluul and Baghdad.

The Somali and Turkish governments must investigate these deadly attacks as a war crime and end the reckless attacks on civilians, said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

In Somalia, civilians have borne the brunt of the war's suffering far too often. These horrific deaths should not be overlooked. The devastated survivors and their families deserve truth, justice and reparations.

Amnesty International remotely interviewed 12 people, including four victims and eyewitnesses, and four family members of the victims. The researchers also reviewed satellite images and medical reports, analyzed photos of victims and fragments of weapons, and found videos from the scene of attacks and Turkish drone operations at Mogadishu International Airport.

Based on photos of the munitions scrap, Amnesty International's weapons investigator was able to confirm that the attack was carried out with MAM-L cluster bombs, which were dropped by TB-2 drones. Both are produced by Trkiye. Attacks that fail to distinguish between military targets and civilian objects are indiscriminate and may constitute war crimes.

Satellite imagery from September 12, 2022 shows a Turkish-built Bayraktar TB2 drone at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Deadly attacks

According to an eyewitness interviewed by Amnesty International, Al-Shabaab fighters were present in Baghdad during the clashes on 18 March. An initial drone strike hit a mosque on Baghdad's eastern side around 7:30 p.m., destroying the building and damaging nearby houses. Amnesty International was unable to independently verify who was targeted at the mosque, or whether there were any casualties.

After that attack, eyewitnesses said many civilians fled to the Jaffey farm to seek shelter. The first attack on the farm killed and wounded several civilians. A second attack, approximately 30 minutes later, killed and wounded more civilians who had arrived from the neighboring villages of Alifow and Gaalgube to rescue survivors of the first strike.

On March 19, Somalia's Ministry of Information issued a statement saying they had killed over 30 Al-Shabaab militants in Baghdad and Baldooska villages in coordination with international partners. The statement added: The operation was launched in response to intelligence reports indicating that Al-Shabaab fighters were gathering in these areas and planning an attack against the Somali people 15 members of Al-Shabaab were killed in an airstrike in Baghdad.

It is unclear whether Turkish or Somali forces were in control of the TB-2 drone at the time of the Jaffey farm attacks. A Somali government source told Amnesty International that members of the National Intelligence and Security Agency fly the TB-2 during combat operations against Al-Shabaab. However, in 2022, the UN Panel of Experts on Somalia reported that, according to the Turkish government, Trkiye did not transfer the drones to Somalia in violation of the UN arms embargo, but instead operates the drones itself in the fight against terrorism. Also in 2022, Ahmed Malim Fiqi, then Somalia's Interior Minister, who is now Foreign Minister, was reported to have said that while Turkish forces use the drones, Somali commanders provide the targets.

In recent years, Trkiye has provided military equipment and support to Somalia. Geolocated satellite images and video from Amnesty Internationals Crisis Evidence Lab show Turkish TB-2 drones on the runway of Mogadishu International Airport on September 12, 2022. After years of training the Gorgor unit of the Somali armed forces at Trkiyes Turksom camp in Mogadishu, both the countries signed a Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement in February 2024.

On April 5, Amnesty International sent letters to the governments of Somalia and Turkey, requesting details on the March 18 operation, including which military forces were controlling the drone at the time of the attacks. At the time of publication, neither government had responded.

There were screams, blood and bodies all over the land

Amnesty International confirmed that a total of five families belonging to the Gorgaarte clan were affected by the two strikes on the Jaffey farm.

Maalim Adan Hussein Hassan Adow, a 49-year-old farmer, lost his wife, Asli Buule Hassan, 40; his son Dahir Malim Adan, 14; and his two daughters Ishwak Maalim Adan aged seven and Asma Maalim Adan aged six. His two grandsons Abdi Ibrahim Duqow aged seven and Salah Ibrahim Duqow aged nine were also killed. His 30-year-old sister Fadumo Hussein Hassan Adow suffered a head injury and later died at Digfeer Hospital in Mogadishu.

Maalim Adan Hussein Hassan Adow said he could not understand why his family was being targeted. He told Amnesty International: My wife, three children and two grandchildren were all killed in the first attack that hit the farm. I was in Afgoye at that time. Immediately I received a call from my relatives. Night travel was not possible for safety reasons. I traveled to Baghdad the next morning.

I identified the bodies of my wife and children at the scene. My wife and children were buried in a mass grave in Gaalgube village, while my nephews were buried in Alifow village. I don't know why my family was targeted during the holy month of Ramadan. I'm heartbroken.

Ismail Ali Deerey, a 37-year-old farmer, and his son Sadam Ismail Ali Deerey, nine, were also killed. His wife, two daughters, two sons and grandson were injured and received treatment in hospitals in Mogadishu.

Mohamed Ali Deerey, Ismail's older brother, told Amnesty International: I was in the village of Alifow. We heard a deafening explosion. Shortly after that, I received the news that my brother Ismail had been hit by a drone attack. My son and I rushed to the farm. Upon reaching the farm, another [blast] targeted us covering the area in a cloud of dust.

The scene was chaotic. There were screams, blood and bodies all over the land. Fortunately, I survived, but my 22-year-old son, Ali Mohamed Ali Deerey, who was with me, was seriously wounded in the back. My brother Ismail and his son were brutally killed.

A relative of another family that lost six people, including three children, said: I am horrified by what has happened to my relatives. This is inhumane. This is a massacre.

The Somali government has a history of not providing reparations to civilian victims of military actions, or seeking reparations from foreign actors when they are involved in unlawful attacks. It also has a history of ignoring violations against marginalized communities, such as the Gorgaarte clan.

An elder from the Gorgaarte clan said: We feel neglected and unheard, with no one to defend us or engage in dialogue with us. No explanation has been given for the actions taken against my people, no follow-up investigation and no offer of sympathy. Our priority is to get information about why this tragic event happened. We also need compensation for the losses we have suffered.

Background

The armed conflict between the government of Somalia and Al-Shabaab continues to have a devastating impact on the country's civilian population, with all parties to the conflict committing serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Amnesty International has documented a series of airstrikes by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) that have killed and injured Somali civilians, including many as a result of apparent violations of international humanitarian law. On April 5, Amnesty International wrote to AFRICOM, asking whether US forces were involved in the March 18 operation against Al-Shabaab, but they did not respond by the time of publication.