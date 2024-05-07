Classroom in the Capitol: My Experience at FIU in DC | FIU news

Last March, I had the incredible opportunity to attend a DC Fly-in workshop. The three days I spent in the nation's capital allowed me to understand how the content I have learned during my time at FIU applies in different fields.

I am a fully online student, and while that mode was absolutely the right decision for me, there are times when I feel a little disconnected from the rest of the FIU community. The FIU experience in DC drew me closer to my fellow Panthers and gave me a better sense of direction for my career.

I am an international relations and political science major graduating in December. Being a part of this fly-in showed me that the sky really is the limit, and that not only are there opportunities for me in DC, but globally. I took away from the trip that following the cookie cutter route is not a requirement for success.

I was able to hear and meet people from a variety of backgrounds who showed me how many ways I can use my degree. Since my goal is to pursue a career in national defense, I found particular value in hearing Professors Leland Lazarus and Robert Fulton of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy talk about Latin America and the Caribbean. Most of my schooling has centered around the European subject, and hearing their presentation now inspires me to take classes in my remaining two semesters on international relations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Going to a fly-in workshop isn't just for those looking for DC-based internships, though there are certainly plenty of incredible opportunities for students who want an internship or a job there. Fortunately for me, I also managed to find a link to my goal of working in Europe. Professor Leland said he would get me a contact at a Berlin-based institute focused on international relations.

Our group also participated in the Washington Post Summit on Emerging Technologies, which focused on education and policy-making related to artificial intelligence. We had the opportunity to hear from leaders such as Anna Makanju, vice president of global affairs at OpenAI, Congress' de-facto AI experts senators Todd Young and Mark Warner and, my personal favorite, Stefanie Tompkins, director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). During her short session, Dr. Tompkins provided information on the use of AI in defense technology, such as with autonomous weapons systems and synthetic biology, to name a couple. Beyond examples of how cool and useful AI can be, Dr. Tompkins briefly detailed how DARPA combats some of the concerns that may come along with the use of AI by deeply investigating the ethical, legal and societal implications of new technologies.

Our group of 15 was split into smaller ones and empowered to attend meetings on Capitol Hill to discuss support for numerous research projects at FIU. My group met at Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart's office with defense colleague and FIU alumnus Shaun Stewart. We discussed the continued support the congressman has shown for FIU's Wall of Wind and the university's hope for the same regarding the Cold Spray Lab and reconfigurable antennas. We also discussed Shaun's role as an advocate and what it's like to work on Capitol Hill. The visit resonated with me as his position is one I could see myself in a day.

It's easy to be intimidated by all the congressmen, leaders, and other important people you find throughout the nation's capital. But even so, FIU in DC gave me the confidence to know that I belong there, eventually. The phrase “impact matters” is displayed throughout the center's offices and I can wholeheartedly say that it comes through in everything the staff do. In particular, they do everything they can to connect you with people and companies that will open doors to your future, because they understand that we ARE the future.

On our last morning, we visited Accenture Federal Services, a consulting firm that works closely with the US Government on a variety of projects. We also heard from three FIU students from three very different backgrounds and majors who work there. It really made me feel like there is a place for everyone at the table.

After my experience with FIU in the nation's capital, I am more confident than ever in my degree program and future career. And I am more secure in the university I call mine. As an online student, I feel like it really adds to my sense of belonging and reignites my passion for public policy and advocacy, making me even more excited to pursue my career in this field.