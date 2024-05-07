The 30th San Luis Obispo International Film Festival announces its 2024 winners





SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF) announced its winners for its 30th edition.

(San Luis Obispo, CA) The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF), which ran from April 25-30, has announced this year's winners. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, SLOIFF had the largest attendance ever with over 7,000 participants and screened a record number of films from 25 countries. With a slate of over 125 narrative films, short films, documentaries and short films, music videos and festival favorites from the past 30 years, the festival offered a wide spectrum of awards for serious cinephiles, dedicated film fans and casual movie buffs. Festival highlights included popular local favorite Surf Nite, as well as the Central Coast Filmmakers Showcase, Cal Poly Short Cuts, Music Video Screening, Community of Skate, and a special 45th anniversary presentation of the horror classic, Dawn of the Dead (1978). ) in collaboration with the local film festival MicroHorrors. Actor Josh Brolin chaired the Narrative Feature jury alongside Christopher Tung (Netflix) and Wendy Guerrero (Bentonville Film Festival), as well as Narrative Shorts jurors Lissa Khoshbakhti (Disney) and Fanshen Cox (TruJuLo Productions), among others. The main category winners in both the George Sidney Independent Film Competition, the Central Coast Showcase, and the Audience Award Winners are as follows. For complete information about the winning films, please visit HERE. George Sidney Independent Film Competition: Best Narrative Feature: TOKYO COWBOY (Marc Mariott, director) Best Feature Documentary: SUGARCANE (Kellen Quinn, director) Best Short Narrative: PLEASE HOLD THE LINE (Tan Ce Ding, Director) Best Documentary Short: SLUDGE: A PFAS UPRISING (Jeffrey Christian, director) Best Animated Short: THE HOUSE OF LOSS (Jeon Jinkyu, director) Best Music Video: WATCHOUT (Gustavo Jauk Ku, director) Central Coast Director's Exhibition: Best Central Coast Music Video: NOT MY NIGHT (Ryan Porter, director) Best Central Coast Short Narrative: SUPERSTAR (Talha Hussaini, Director) Best Central Coast Documentary Short: TASTING NOTES (Curren Taber, Director) Best Central Coast Feature: WRESTLED AWAY: THE LEE KEMP STORY (Lee Kemp) Audience Awards: Best of Fest: QUEEN OF MY DREAMS (Fawzia Mirza, Director) Favorite Narrative Feature: MOUNTAIN BOY (Zainab Shaheen, Director) Favorite documentary film: JAILHOUSE TO MILHOUSE (Buddy Farmer, Director) Favorite Short Story: PECCADILLO (Sofia Garza-Barba, Director) Favorite Short Documentary: THE CHUCK BUILT ORCHESTRA (Christopher Stoudt, director) Favorite Central Coast Movie: YOU'LL BE MY MUSIC (Bob Williams, Director/Writer/Producer) Favorite Central Coast Narrative Short: THE UNBROKEN SKY (Josh Peterson, director/writer) Favorite Central Coast Short Documentary: HARVEST CALLS (Kyle Plummer, Director) ABOUT THE SAN LUIS OBISPO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024, the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is an annual 6-day event, showcasing creative, diverse and influential works from around the world in a variety of venues, from the classic art Fremont Theater of the city, at the vintage Palm Theater. The 2024 festival will take place from April 25-30, Encore, which takes place in Paso Robles, is held from May 2-5. More information on the festival and its film line-up, visit here. Located halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, San Luis Obispo's laid-back atmosphere and serene natural beauty is the perfect setting for this highly acclaimed annual film festival. Filmmakers rave about the warmth and attention that is so much a part of the SLO Film fest experience, as do industry professionals and film critics who are quickly discovering film festivals' thoughtful audiences and unique programming sensibilities. SLOIFF

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://keyt.com/news/san-luis-obispo-county/2024/05/06/san-luis-obispo-30th-international-film-festival-announces-2024-winners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos