How search firms make the most of their global reach





May 7, 2024 Join Hezekiah on Thursday, May 9VOLUME for an exclusive webinar, presented in partnership with Hunt Scanlon Media, that delves into the complex world of global executive search strategies. Moderated by Anthony Harling, founding partner of Harlschon, this session features a panel of experienced industry leaders: Franz Rois of Stanton Chase, Gemma Van Rooyen of Horton International and Dr Sinead Gibney of Perrett Laver. Together, they will explore the transformative impact of global outreach in redefining talent acquisition strategies, providing insights into balancing local and global decision-making and fostering innovation in a global network. The discussion will highlight the importance of a global network in providing comprehensive support to both domestic and international clients, ensuring that the balance between global and domestic decision-making is in line with client needs in an ever-changing landscape. Our panelists will share their experiences and insights on supporting innovation and the strategic benefits of being part of a global network, including how it strengthens global marketing efforts and operating models. With the changing dynamics of client preferences and the growing importance of cultural intelligence, this webinar will provide a platform to understand how global executive search firms are addressing these challenges. It will also touch on the key role of standardizing elements of the global operating model to achieve consistency and efficiency across borders, ensuring the success of talent acquisition and retention strategies in a global organization. Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights from global industry leaders and engage in a conversation that could redefine your approach to talent acquisition and management on a global stage. Free registration Click here to register! The speakers Anthony Harling is a founding partner of Harlschon Consulting, a specialist career transition firm that helps executives and senior executives around the world explore new end-of-career challenges and opportunities. Before joining Harlschon, Mr. Harling had a successful 30-year career in international executive search, initially with Heidrick & Struggles in Germany and the United Kingdom, where he led the firm's technology and professional services practices. He also co-founded Archer Mann, a boutique search engine company based in London. Franz Rois was appointed chief executive officer at Stanton Chase in April 2022. He previously served as global director of marketing and corporate development at Stanton Chase. Mr. Rois held this position from 2016 to 2022. As global director of marketing and corporate development, he defined and executed Stanton Chase's global marketing strategy. As Executive Director, the role of Mr. Rois currently involves reporting to the board and providing strategic and operational support to ensure the expansion and development of the company. He has over twenty years of consulting and board-level management experience. Most of this experience has been gained through cooperation with large international and international companies. Prior to joining Stanton Chase, Mr. Rois was a partner and principal in a leading international management consulting firm. During this time, he provided strategic and operational support to major international companies. As a result of his work, he has become a trusted advisor to many senior executives around the world. This gave him the opportunity to act as a consultant for companies from over 20 countries in Europe, America and the Middle East. Gemma Van Rooyen is an experienced business development specialist with over 15 years of experience. He currently serves as Director of Global Programs at Horton International, overseeing international executive search initiatives and a consulting network spanning 40 countries. Her significant contributions also include previous positions where she played a key role in the success of executive search and recruiting applications. In particular, as Global Relations Manager, Ms. Van Rooyen contributed to the company's inclusion in the top 100 of 'Britain's Hottest Talent', showcasing its skills in supporting key partnerships and gaining recognition. Sinead Gibney is a global senior partner at Perrett Laver, responsible for the long-term strategic development of the company as it accelerates its commercial development. During her 10 years at Perrett Laver, she established and led the company's Amsterdam and Dublin operations, while continuing to develop Perrett Laver's research, technology and innovation and higher education practices across Europe. Ms. Attending the class is free. To learn more and register to participate, click here! Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, editor-in-chief; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor Hunt Scanlon Media

