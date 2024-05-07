PEI's new plan for paramedics should keep more Islanders out of the ER





The provincial government is providing paramedics in PEI with new tools aimed at reducing the number of patients who need to visit hospital emergency departments. The Department of Health and Welfare and Island EMS have introduced three new community paramedic response units, or CPRUs. The vehicles will be staffed by advanced care community paramedics, supported by 24/7 access to emergency physician consultations. The new protocols will include a triage element, so paramedics will respond to some 911 calls by treating patients on the spot, and others by helping people get prescription refills or access other types of professionals of health care. “Previously, paramedics were asked to take all patients to the hospital [emergency department]including those who may be better served elsewhere,” the province said in a press release Tuesday. Island EMS general manager James Orchard, left, shows one of the company's new Community Paramedic Response Units to PEI emergency health services director Scott Cameron, center, and Health Minister Mark McLane. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC) “Over a third of patients who call 911 do not actually need an emergency room,” said Island EMS General Manager James Orchard. “They require a level of access to the health care system that is typically, now, served in the emergency room and [we’re] realizing that this is not what patients really want or need. This is allowing us to bring that care to those patients and better serve their needs.” If you require transport as part of your treatment then this is appropriate and you will be transported. If you don't, we won't. Scott Cameron Island EMS has three of the CPRUs, two in Charlottetown and one in Summerside, each of which will be staffed with a single advanced care paramedic. They will only answer calls during daylight hours for now, but Orchard said the hope is to expand the service if it proves successful. New protocols to reduce ER visits 'a long time,' says this PEI paramedic Until now, PEI paramedics were required to bring all patients who called 911 to emergency departments, even if they did not need time-sensitive care. With new policies in place for Island EMS, a Community Paramedic Response Unit may be able to help many of those callers instead. It's 'an access issue' The province hopes the units will free up paramedics in ambulances to respond to higher-risk patients, as well as reduce the number of people waiting in emergency departments. “A lot of it is an access issue. People have a hard time figuring out how to navigate the system sometimes, and EMS is a clear path to access 24/7 medical care,” said Scott Cameron, director of health services. of emergency in PEI. “The assumption has always been that this whole approach required transport to an emergency department. If you require transport as part of your treatment, then that's appropriate and you will be transported. If you don't, we won't.” Orchard said the new policy doesn't add any extra strain on paramedics and should reduce delays in discharging patients to the ER. Anyone who calls 911 and is treated on site by a paramedic will receive a call from the Island EMS clinical support office within 24 hours to follow up and provide additional access to health care if needed, the province says.

