The USA is now the most desirable country for international students

Pro-Palestinian protesters, who were blocked by police from entering a camp at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Monday, broke through fences, linked arms and surrounded the tents that remained there as Columbia University canceled its nationwide commencement ceremony. the university after several weeks of pro- Palestinian protests.

Sam Ihns, an MIT graduate student studying mechanical engineering and a member of MIT Jews for a Ceasefire, said the group has been at the camp for the past two weeks and that they were calling for an end to the killing of thousands of people in Gaza.

“Specifically, our camp is protesting MIT's direct research ties to Israel's Ministry of Defense,” he said.

Protesters also sat in the middle of Massachusetts Avenue, blocking the road during rush hour in the Boston area.

Demonstrations at Columbia have rocked its campus, and officials said Monday that while it won't hold the main ceremony, students will be able to celebrate in a series of smaller, school-based ceremonies this week and next.

The decision comes as universities across the country grapple with how to handle commencements for students whose high school graduations were disrupted by COVID-19 in 2020. Another campus rocked by the protests, Emory University, announced Monday that it will to move its startup from its Atlanta campus to a suburban arena. Others, including the University of Michigan, Indiana University and Northeastern, have pulled back ceremonies with little disruption.

Columbia's decision to cancel its major ceremonies scheduled for May 15 spares its president, Minouche Shafik, from having to deliver a commencement speech on the same part of campus where police dismantled a protest camp last week. The Ivy League school in upper Manhattan said it made the decision after discussions with students.

“Our students emphasized that these smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are more meaningful to them and their families,” officials said.

Most of the ceremonies that were planned for the south lawn of the main campus, where the campuses were removed last week, will take place about 8 kilometers (5 miles) north at Columbia's sports complex, officials said.

Speakers at some of Columbia's still-scheduled graduation ceremonies include Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames and Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, director of the National Institute of Health.

Columbia had already canceled in-person classes. More than 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had camped on Columbia Green or occupied an academic building were arrested in recent weeks.

Similar pitches arose elsewhere as universities wrestled with where to draw the line between allowing free expression while maintaining safe and inclusive campuses.

The University of Southern California earlier canceled its main graduation ceremony. Students abandoned their USC camp on Sunday after being surrounded by police and threatened with arrest.

Other universities have held graduation ceremonies with increased security. The University of Michigan ceremony was interrupted by singing several times Saturday. In Boston on Sunday, some students waved small Palestinian or Israeli flags at Northeastern University's commencement at Fenway Park.

Emory's ceremonies scheduled for May 13 will be held at the GasSouth Arena and Convention Center in Duluth, nearly 20 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of the university's Atlanta campus, President Gregory Fenves said in an open letter.

“Please know that this decision was not taken lightly,” Fenves wrote. “It was done in close consultation with the Emory Police Department, security advisors and other agencies, each of which advised against holding commencement events on our campuses.”

The university of 16,000 students is one of many that has seen repeated protests stemming from the conflict that began on October 7, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 hostages. The protesting students are calling on their schools to divest from companies that do business with Israel or otherwise contribute to the war effort.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel launched an offensive in Gaza that has killed more than 34,500 Palestinians, about two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. Israeli attacks have destroyed the enclave and displaced most of its residents.

Hamas announced on Monday its acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal, but Israel said the deal did not meet its “core demands” and was pressing ahead with an attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“Ceasefires are temporary,” said Selina Al-Shihabi, a Georgetown University sophomore who was attending a protest in George Washington. “There may be a ceasefire, but the US government will continue to arm the Israeli army. We plan to be here until the university is disbanded or until they pull us out of here.”

At the University of California, San Diego, police cleared a campus and arrested more than 64 people, including 40 students.

The University of California, Los Angeles moved all classes online for the entire week due to ongoing disruptions following a campus decommissioning last week. The university's police force reported 44 arrests but did not have specific details, UCLA spokesman Eddie North-Hager said in an email to The Associated Press.

Schools are trying tactics ranging from appeasement to threats of disciplinary action to force protesters to tear down camps or move to areas of campus where demonstrations would be less intrusive.

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago said in a Facebook post Sunday that it was offering protesters “amnesty from academic sanctions and trespass charges” if they moved.

“Many protesters left the premises of their own accord after being notified by the police that they were trespassing and would be arrested,” the school said. “Those who remained were arrested after multiple warnings to leave, including some of whom we recognized as SAIC students.”

A group of faculty and staff members at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill asked the administration for amnesty for any students who were arrested and suspended during the recent protests. The UNC Faculty and Staff for Palestine Justice said in a media advisory that it would send a letter on behalf of more than 500 faculty who support the student activists.

Other universities took a different approach.

Harvard University's interim president, Alan Garber, warned students that those who attend a pro-Palestinian encampment in Harvard Yard could face “involuntary leave.” That means they won't be allowed on campus, may lose student housing and may not be able to take exams, Garber said.