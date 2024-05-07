International
Statement on international paper issues
MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In accordance with its consistent practice, International Newspapers (“IP”) (NYSE: IP) does not offer comment on rumors or speculation contained in recent media reports. The IP team, led by the new CEO Andy Silvernail, is implementing business strategies and pursuing commercial and cost improvement initiatives across the portfolio to achieve best-in-class profit margins and significant earnings growth. Additionally, as industry conditions continue to improve, IP will emerge from a cyclical bottom for earnings. The company is also focused on completing its previously announced combination with DS Smith, which offers a unique and highly compelling opportunity to create significant shareholder value on top of its core plan.
About the International Journal
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues worldwide who are dedicated to creating what comes next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa AND Europe. Net sales for 2023 were 18.9 billion dollars. Additional information can be found by visiting Internationalpaper.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical in nature may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “aim”, “see”, “may”, “will , ” “remain,” “secure,” “commit,” and “plan” or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's current views and speak only as of the date the statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied therein. mirror. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected financial results, economic conditions, industry trends, future prospects and the execution and completion of corporate transactions. or contemplated acquisitions, including our proposed business combination with DS Smith Plc. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: (i) our ability to meet and achieve the expected benefits and other risks associated with acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures, spinoffs, capital investments and other corporate transactions, including, but not limited to, our proposed business combination with DS Smith Plc and our ability to integrate and implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations regarding the combined company; (ii) uncertainty as to whether or when the business combination may be completed; (iii) risks related to climate change and global, regional and local weather conditions, and risks related to our objectives and goals related to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental, social and governance issues , including our ability to meet such objectives and goals; (iv) the level of our debt, the risks associated with our variable rate debt and changes in interest rates (including the impact of current high interest rate levels); (v) the impact of global and domestic economic conditions and industry conditions, including in connection with current adverse macroeconomic conditions, inflationary pressures and changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, energy resources and transportation resources, shortages and disruptions of supply chain, competition we face cyclical and changes in consumer preferences, demand and pricing for our products and conditions affecting the credit, capital and financial markets; (vi) risks arising from the conduct of international business, domestic and global geopolitical conditions, military conflict (including Russia/Ukraine conflict, conflict in Middle East, the possible escalation of such conflicts and the potential geopolitical and economic consequences related thereto), changes in currency exchange rates, protectionist trade policies, downgrades of our credit ratings and/or the credit ratings of the issuing banks certain credits, issued by recognized credit rating organizations; (vii) the amount of our future pension funding obligations, and pension and health care costs; (viii) costs of compliance or non-compliance with existing and new environmental (including with respect to climate change and GHG emissions), tax, labor and employment, privacy, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, and other US and laws and regulations US non-governmental organizations; (ix) any material disruption to any of our manufacturing facilities or other adverse impacts on our operations due to severe weather, natural disasters, climate change or other causes; (x) our ability to realize the expected benefits and cost savings associated with restructuring initiatives; (xi) cybersecurity and information technology risks, including as a result of security breaches and cybersecurity incidents; (xii) unanticipated losses and pending, threatened or future litigation, including with respect to environmental matters; (xiii) our exposure to claims under our agreements with Sylvamo Corporation; (xiv) our failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the spin-off of Sylvamo Corporation and the qualification of such spin-off as a tax-free transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and (xv) our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, particularly in light of current labor market conditions. These and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from such forward-looking statements can be found in our press releases and reports filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that we currently believe to be immaterial may affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
additional information
This document may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the combination, including the issuance of new shares of international paper common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Share Issuance”) in connection with the Combination. In connection with the Share Issuance, International Paper expects to file a proxy statement on Schedule 14A, including any amendments and supplements thereto (the “Proxy Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). . Insofar as the International Document affects the combination as a scheme of agreement under the laws of United Kingdom, the issuance of shares is not expected to require registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder (the “Securities Act”), pursuant to an exemption from provided by section 3(a)(10) under the Securities Act. In the event that the International Document decides to effect the combination pursuant to an offer or otherwise in a manner not exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, it will file a registration statement with the SEC containing a prospectus relating to the stock . Release. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, SCHEME DOCUMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR INCORPORATED WITH THE SEC OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROIFCAFY LE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENT MY AND ITS ISSUE CONNECTION. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement, the scheme document and other documents filed by International Paper with the SEC at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement, the scheme document and other documents filed by International Paper with the SEC at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors.
Participants in the Claim
International Paper and its directors, officers and employees, including Christopher M. Connor, Ahmet C. Dorduncu, Ilene S. Gordon, Anders Gustafsson, Jacqueline C. Hinman, Clinton A. Lewis, Jr.;, Kathryn D. Sullivan, Anton V. Vincent AND Ray G. Youngall of whom are members of International Paper's board of directors, as well as Andrew K. SilvernailChief Executive Officer, Mark S. SuttonChairman of the board of directors of International Paper, and Timothy S. Nicholls, the Senior Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies by International Paper stockholders in connection with the combination, including the Issuance of Shares. Information regarding directors and executive officers of the International Document is contained in (i) the “Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance”, “Executive Compensation” and “Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters” sections; of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the completed fiscal year December 31, 2023 of the International Document, which was submitted to the SEC on February 16, 2024 and (ii) the “Item 1 Election of 9 Directors,” “Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A)” and “Security Management Ownership” sections in the final proxy statement on Schedule 14A for the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders to the International Document , which was submitted to the SEC on April 2, 2024. Additional information regarding the identity of the potential participants and their direct or indirect interests, by holdings of securities or otherwise, will be set forth in the Proxy Statement in connection with the combination when it is filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov and the International Newspaper website at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors.
