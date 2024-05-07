International
Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Guatemalan President Bernardo Alvaro before their meeting
PRESIDENT ARVALO: (Through translation) Good morning. Mr. Secretary, it is an honor to have you and your (inaudible) delegation here. We are pleased to have you here, especially in the framework of the meeting we will have. A meeting where we will be able to explore cooperation options for common problems and challenges, but especially as part of the bilateral relations that we have built and developed based on our belief in the common principles of respect for democratic values, for democratic institutions. and our shared goals as a government, which are goals related to people's well-being.
It is a great pleasure to be with you and, in this way, to welcome a series of meetings that we have held throughout these months. Of course, since the 15th and 14th of January, so welcome.
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Mr. President, thank you very much for your very warm welcome and first and foremost is to share the greetings of President Biden, Vice President Harris, who remember well the very good meetings you had in Washington with them.
I think it can be summed up in three words: security, dignity, opportunity to work together to build that security, to make it so that people can live lives of dignity and have real opportunities. They were partners in those efforts, and I think that together Guatemala and the United States are really key partners in building a hemisphere that is truly safe, full of opportunity, in which all its citizens are treated with dignity. And we were grateful to work with you and admire the leadership you and your team are showing.
We just had the High Level Economic Dialogue with our countries and I think that Guatemala can be an economic engine for the region, but also starting with its people and the opportunities to move the country forward both with the work that the governments do, but also the sector private. We see them as very significant, very real, and we want to be strong partners in this.
There is no prosperity or at least it is more difficult to achieve prosperity in the absence of safety and security in any sphere, including the economic one. And in this regard, we strongly support the efforts that are leading to the fight against corruption, because in the absence of this, it is very difficult to attract the necessary investments to really move the country forward. In the absence of the fact that it is difficult to have the trust and confidence of citizens in the government and institutions. And so the fight we know is so, so critical.
And finally, I would say that for both of us, for the United States and Guatemala, the challenge we have as a democracy is to stand together, to stand together and demonstrate that we can deliver results. And here again, the United States wants to partner with Guatemala to show your people, as well as show our people, that we can deliver effective results.
There is much more that they have done together, and I want to thank you and the Foreign Secretary for bringing together so many of our colleagues from across the hemisphere to work together on migration. We live in a time of extraordinary challenges when it comes to migration; we have more people on the move around the world and in our hemisphere than ever before. And I think what came out of the Los Angeles Declaration is a shared sense of shared responsibility when it comes to dealing with the challenges posed by migration. And I am grateful to Guatemala for hosting us today to advance that effort.
But at the same time, our countries are very much tied together. So many Guatemalans are key people in our communities that help us move them forward because of their hard work, their determination and their energy. And of course, we want to make sure that this continues in an orderly and legal manner, even as we face some of the other migration challenges.
So in all these ways, thank you. Thank you for the partnership. They were grateful for it and grateful for your leadership.
